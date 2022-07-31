Lewis Clareburt has beaten the Games record with a winning time of 4:08.70. Video / Sky Sport

All the action from day three of the Commonwealth Games.

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.

Clareburt fastest again

Kiwi swimmer Lewis Clareburt has qualified fastest for a second consecutive final, breezing into the final of the 200m butterfly.

Clareburt, who won gold in the 400m individual medley after being top qualifier from the heats, will have a chance for back-to-back golds after clocking 1:56:76 in his butterfly heat, edging Chad le Clos by 0.09 seconds, with Duncan Scott third, 0.72 seconds back.

Clareburt finished seventh in the event four years ago, but is now a serious gold medal hope. South African great Le Clos, aiming for a fourth straight title in the event, will be his biggest challenger.

The final is at 6.28am.

Clareburt is not the only medal contender in the pool, with Andrew Jeffcoat qualifying second fastest for the semifinals in the 50m backstroke.

Jeffcoat, who finished fourth in the 100m backstroke final, won his heat with a time of 25.04 seconds, with only 100m gold medallist Pieter Coetze going faster in the other heats, by 0.09 seconds.

Cameron Gray, who won bronze in the 50m butterfly, is also through to the semifinals with the 12th fastest time. Gray also moved into the semifinals of the 100m freestyle, in 14th.

On the women's side, Helena Gasson has qualified second fastest for the 50m butterfly semifinals, with her time of 26.52 good enough to win her heat and sit only behind Margaret McNeil amongst all qualifiers.

Vanessa Ouwehand also moved through to the semifinals with the 15th best time.

In the 200m breaststroke, Mya Rasmussen missed the final, finishing 10th.

Cyclists bow out

The Kiwi men's sprinters have been unable to keep up with the feats of their peers, or their rivals on the track.

Callum Saunders, Sam Webster and Sam Dakin have all bowed out early in the men's sprint.

Saunders was the first to go, finishing 17th in the qualification round which saw him miss the cut-off by just one place, edged out by Webster who took the 16th and final spot.

Webster was then quickly sent packing too by keirin gold medallist Nicholas Paul in the 1/8 finals, before Dakin, who was New Zealand's top qualifier in 10th, was beaten by 0.037 seconds by Shah Sharom to leave all the Kiwis to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the competition.

Black Sticks on the board

The Black Sticks men have picked up their first win of the Commonwealth Games, beating Pakistan 4-1.

After a bizarre 5-5 draw with Scotland to start the Games, there was less drama against Pakistan, hitting the front in the second quarter through two goals to Hugo Inglis.

Pakistan hit back before the interval but Dylan Thomas extended the lead before Sam Lane made it secure in the final minute.

The Black Sticks go top of their pool for the time being, with their next game a crucial matchup against Australia on Tuesday morning.