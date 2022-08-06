Tom Walsh wins gold and Jacko Gill takes silver in men's shot put. Video / Sky Sport

All the action from day nine of the Commonwealth Games.

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.

NZ win bowls bronze

New Zealand have won their third lawn bowls bronze of the Commonwealth Games, with Selina Goddard and Katelyn Inch successful in their medal quest in the women's pairs.

Goddard and Inch beat the Malaysian duo of Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad 20-15 in their bronze medal match, to join the women's triples and the women's fours in taking bronze home from the Games.

The Kiwi duo looked set for a comfortable victory when up 11-4 after after 10 ends, but the Malaysian pair came storming back with two fantastic ends to take a 12-11 lead.

But Goddard and Inch fought back, taking a 15-12 lead that soon extended to 18-13. Malaysia didn't go away quietly, reducing the deficit to three, but the Kiwis closed it out to conclude New Zealand's lawn bowls campaign with a third bronze.

Silver Ferns smashed

The Silver Ferns' golden drought at the Commonwealth Games will stretch at least another four years.

The Ferns have been thumped 67-51 by Jamaica in the semifinals in Birmingham, a third straight Games in which they haven't been able to reach their ultimate goal.

While this year's attempt didn't reach the lows of 2018 and defeat to Malawi, the Ferns still could end up with the same result.

A bronze medal match awaits in which the Ferns will be underdogs against either Australia or England, and if they were to finish fourth, like in 2018, there could be no complaints after the Kiwi squad were uncompetitive in their most important matches.

A 10-goal defeat to England in pool play was today followed by their largest defeat to Jamaica in history – and just their sixth all-time, and yet it did not come as a surprise.

By the end of the first quarter the result was already clear, with Jamaica shooting out to a 18-9 on the back of poor errors, with some sloppy passing from the Ferns, and coach Noeline Taurua's changes didn't make much of an impact as the lead stretched to 36-22 by halftime.

When New Zealand's shooters got the ball, they were accurate, hitting 51 of 55 attempts, but Jamaica were overwhelming, not only producing more attempts than the Ferns, but hitting all of them.

Led by Jhaniele Fowler's superb return of 54/54 and a confident display from goal attack Shanice Beckford, Jamaica were much too good, leading by as much as 22 goals as they cruised to victory.