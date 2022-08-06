Jamaica's Shamera Sterling celebrates after beating the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Jamaica don't like netball, they love it.

The Sunshine Girls have stamped their mark at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, beating the Silver Ferns 67-51 to secure their spot in the gold medal match.

Jamaica's rapid rise may surprise some people but it's been in the works for some time. Six members of the side play in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball competition, and they've gained the services of Northern Mystics assistant coach Rob Wright, joining as their defence coach.

Not only did they pummel the Silver Ferns, they also beat Australia by two goals in their final pool match which provided a big confidence boost.

The Sunshine Girls shut down Dame Noeline Taurua's plan to opt for a more mobile starting side, with Sulu Fitzpatrick starting at goal keep and Maia Wilson at goal shoot, instead of starting Kelly Jury and Grace Nweke. They capitalised off New Zealand's errors in the opening minutes courtesy of a Wilson missed shot, followed by Wilson going offside, giving them a 5-0 lead in the opening minutes.

The unorthodox Jamaican style is now a thing of the past, playing with structure, speed and skill. With goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler their main shooting target, New Zealand's defensive pairing of Fitzpatrick and Phoenix Karaka double teamed her, only for goal attack Shanice Beckford to take control and master the playmaker role.

Defensively Jamaica were outstanding. They broke New Zealand's connections on attack and forced them wide, enabling them to pick up crosscourt ball. It's something defence coach Wright is ecstatic about.

"At the end of pool play we led the competition in intercepts which is what we're after. We want to win ball, but we're winning ball with real discipline.

"We've worked very hard about being structured but playing the Jamaican way."

Wright says there was a shift in the team at the end of 2021, winning a test against England.

"That probably started a bit of a roll around belief and clearly when you start winning it becomes a bit of a habit."

A strong team culture is vital to a team's success, and it's something they've worked hard on in the Jamaican camp. Wright describes himself as different, and they've welcomed him in with open arms.

"In New Zealand they take people as they are and Jamaica's the same. I think that's why I fit in really nicely, I'm a bit odd, and we've got a few oddballs in our team. In the Jamaican culture they dance a lot and that's something I don't want to change.

"I want to come in and make them better Jamaicans."