The New Zealand team have officially arrived in Birmingham. Video / Sky Sport

All the action from day one of the Commonwealth Games.

Kiwi cyclists to ride for gold

The New Zealand women's team pursuit cyclists will ride for gold in the morning, after a strong performance in qualifying.

The Kiwi quartet of Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman clocked a time of 4:18:43 in their 4000m race against the clock, edging England by 1.4 seconds to take the second spot in the ride for gold which takes place at 3.49am.

They will need to go even better to win gold, with Australia setting a Games record and going 3.8 seconds faster than the Kiwis.

Black Ferns Sevens underway

The Black Ferns Sevens have started their Commonwealth Games gold medal defence with a 45-7 win over Canada, but it wasn't all good news.

Star speedster Portia Woodman was forced off the field in the first half, limping off with what looked to be an ankle injury, having earlier scored the opening try.

Her absence didn't slow down the defending champions though, with a double from Michaela Blyde and tries from Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Risi Pouri-Lane and Alena Saili sealing a comfortable and impressive win.

The Black Ferns next play Sri Lanka at 5.14am, who were thrashed by England 57-0.

The sevens stars weren't the only national team to start with a win, with the Black Sticks women thrashing a hapless Kenyan side 16-0.

Kenya, ranked 37th in the world, were no match for the eighth-ranked Black Sticks who led 9-0 at halftime and next play Scotland tomorrow.

Meanwhile, triathlete Hayden Wilde had the honour to win New Zealand's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year and he could do the same in Birmingham. The Olympic bronze medalist is up in the men's triathlon at 10pm alongside Tayler Reid and Dylan McCullough.

England's Alex Yee, who pipped Wilde for silver in Tokyo, is co-favourite.