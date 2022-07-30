Lewis Clareburt has a shot a gold in the 400m IM at the Commonwealth Games. Photosport

All you need to know about day two of the Commonwealth Games.

More from the velodrome?

A quirk for the New Zealand team on day one - more than half their medals weren't won in Birmingham. It was a successful day in London where the track cycling is being held, the venue of the 2012 Olympics. There could be more success tomorrow morning. The women's sprint team of Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch and Olivia King will be looking to back up their gold medal rides in the individual sprint competition - finals from 4.51am. The men's sprint riders will also line up in the kerin with the final taking place at 5.17am.

For the endurance riders, Bryony Botha will be a medal chance in the women's 3000m individual pursuit with the gold medal ride at 3.30am. The men's final is at 4.26am with Jordan Kerby, Aaron Gate and Tom Sexton all eye more gold but they may have to square off against a teammate to earn it.

Gold in the water

Lewis Clareburt and Andrew Jeffcoat are New Zealand's best medal hopes in the pool tomorrow morning. Clareburt finished fourth in the 400m IM at the Tokyo Olympics and should go in as the favourite with the final taking place at 7.49am tomorrow. Jeffcoat really impressed in the semifinals of the 100m backstroke to finish second in his heat. Don't rule him out as a gold chance in the final at 8.05am.

Cameron Gray also lines up in the Men's 50m butterfly final at 6.07am while there could be other final spots booked in the first session tonight.

Rugby sevens sides eye finals

The track cycling and the swimming are the only sports that can produce medals for New Zealand on day two but here will be plenty of interest at the rugby sevens. The New Zealand women square off against England at 10.06pm as they look to top their group. They would then have a semifinal at 7.42am. The All Blacks Sevens escaped with a pool game win over Samoa and place England in their final group game at 11.34pm. They have a potential quarter-final from around 8.26am.

Cricket returns

1998 was the last time New Zealand played cricket at the Commonwealth Games - that was a bronze medal 50-over win against Sri Lanka. Now it's the turn of the women and T20s. The White Ferns open their tournament against South Africa from 10pm. It's a crucial match in a tough group with England and Sri Lanka. Lose this and New Zealand will need to go undefeated to claim gold.

Kiwi medals on day one

Gold - Track cycling men's team pursuit - Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart

Gold - Track cycling women's team sprint - Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch and Olivia King

Gold - Dame Sophie Pascoe - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9

Silver - Hayden Wilde - Men's triathlon

Silver - Track cycling women's team pursuit - Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, Ellesse Andrews

Silver - Jesse Reynolds - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9

Bronze - Track cycling men's team sprint - Bradly Knipe, Sam Dakin and Sam Webster

How to watch

Sky TV will have Commonwealth Games coverage across six channels. The Sky Sport Now streaming service is also offering a dedicated Commonwealth Games pass for $24.99. Free-to-air coverage including daily highlights shows will be on Prime TV.

How can I listen?

As well as the NZ Herald's extensive digital and print coverage, listen to live wall-to-wall commentary on Gold Sport from 7pm each night with commentators Jason Pine, Elliott Smith, Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and Nick Bewley, plus regular updates on Newstalk ZB.

And download our daily Commonwealth Games podcast the Birmingham Bulletin.

Day 2) Saturday July 30 into Sunday July 31

Medal chances in bold

7.30pm - Lawn Bowls – Women's singles – Katelyn Inch v Olivia Eunice (Niue)

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples - v Scotland

9.02pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint Qualification (Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch)

9.30pm - Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle Heats - Cameron Gray

9.41pm – Track Cycling – Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying – Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman

10pm - Cricket Group B – White Ferns v South Africa

10.06pm - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match v England

10.18pm – Swimming – Women's 100 backstroke heats - Vanessa Ouwehand

10.30pm - Swimming - Men's 400IM Heats - Lewis Clareburt

10.30pm - Lawn Bowls – Women's singles – Katelyn Inch v Amy Pharoah (England)

10.33pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint 1/8s – potential

11pm - Squash - Women's singles round of 32 - Joelle King v Leungo Katse (Botswana)

11.06pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint quarters – potential

11.22pm – Track Cycling – Men's 4000 individual pursuit qualifying – Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton

11.34pm - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match v England

12am – Boxing - Women's 70kg - Round of 16 - Arianne Nicholson v Lovlina Borgohain (India)

12.15am - Squash - Women's Singles - Round of 32 - Kaitlyn Watts v Mary Fung-a-fat (Guyana)

2am – Lawn Bowls – Women's fours - round three v South Africa

2am – Lawn Bowls – Para sport B6/B7/B8 men's pairs - round four v South Africa

3.02am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin first round – Callum Saunders, Sam Dakin, Sam Webster

3.22am - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint semis – potential

3.30am - Track Cycling – Women's 3000m individual pursuit finals – Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman

3.44am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin repechage

4.10am – 3x3 Basketball – NZ men v England

4.35am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ women v England

4.26am – Track Cycling – Men's 4000 individual pursuit finals

4.41am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin second round

4.51am - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint finals – potential

5am - Lawn Bowls – Para sport B6 pairs - round four v Australia

5am - Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs - round four v Jersey

5.30am - Squash - Men's Singles Round of 32 - Lwamba Chileshe v Nick Sachvie (Canada), Temwa Chileshe v Rory Stewart (Scotland)

5.17am - Track Cycling – Men's kerin finals

6am - Beach Volleyball - Women's Group Match v Kenya

6.07am – Swimming – Men's 50m butterfly final – Cameron Gray

6.43am - Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle final potential

6.55am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ women v Canada

7am - Beach Volleyball - Men's Group Match v Cyprus

7am - Netball - Group B - New Zealand vs Uganda

7.22am – Swimming – Women's 100 backstroke semifinal potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

7.42am - Rugby 7's – Women's semifinal

7.49am - Swimming - Men's 400IM final - Lewis Clareburt

7.58am – Swimming – Women's 100 butterfly final potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

8am – Hockey Women's Group B Match – v Scotland

8.04am - Rugby 7's – Women's semifinal

8.05am – Swimming – Men's 100m backstroke final - Andrew Jeffcoat

8.10am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ men v Canada

8.26am – Rugby 7's – Men's quarterfinal