Aaron Gate makes history with fourth gold medal in astonishing road race win. Video / Sky Sports

Four-time gold medalist Aaron Gate has earned yet another honour, being named New Zealand's flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Gate, whose incredible campaign culminated with a stunning win in yesterday's road race, will lead out the Kiwi team as they celebrate this country's most successful Games this morning at Alexander Stadium.

New Zealand set a new record by winning 20 gold medals in Birmingham - a fifth of which were secured by Gate.

The 31-year-old yesterday made history on the road as the first Kiwi to claim four golds at a single Games, having previously triumphed in the individual pursuit, team pursuit and points race on the track.

"The whole campaign for me here has been a bit surreal," Gate said. "I'm absolutely over the moon with how well it's gone and being named as flagbearer is the icing on the cake after being able to pull off four golds with the track and road teams.

"I'm really looking forward to leading the New Zealand team into the closing ceremony and will carry our flag with a huge amount of pride."

Aaron Gate will carry the flag for New Zealand at the closing ceremony. Photo / Getty

Gate helped lift New Zealand's medal tally in track cycling to 13, making the Kiwi team the most dominant in the velodrome. The medals were made up of eight gold, four silver and one bronze - New Zealand's most successful performance on the track at a major event.

Chef de Mission Nigel Avery said Gate - who also placed fourth in the road time trial - was a fantastic leader of the team.

"Aaron is an incredible athlete who has represented New Zealand with pride and passion for around 15 years," said Avery.

"He exemplifies the values and culture of our team on and off the track, and we're thrilled to name him as our closing ceremony flagbearer."

Gate, who also competed at the Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games as well as the Tokyo and Rio Olympics, follows in the footsteps of Joelle King and Tom Walsh, who carried the flag at the opening ceremony.

Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen was New Zealand's flagberear at the closing ceremony on the Gold Coast in 2018.