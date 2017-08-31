Chris Wood stays cool after memorable debut goal

New Zealand international footballer and All Whites striker Chris Wood. Photo / Andy Ford

If Chris Wood got caught up in the hype and euphoria of his remarkable English Premier League debut for Burnley, he's not showing it.

Life has changed - quite dramatically - for Wood in the past fortnight, but it doesn't seem he has.

Wood, who will lead the All Whites against the Solomon Islands tonight at QBE Stadium, remains the same level-headed, quietly-spoken, diligent person he has been since he first burst on to the scene in 2009.

He's not one to blow his own trumpet, even if he might be entitled to.

The 25-year-old was recently purchased for £15 million ($26 million) by Burnley, more than the combined value of the entire All Blacks squad and the most Burnley have spent on a player in their 135-year history.

Despite that obvious pressure, Wood had the poise, belief and skill to score a 92nd-minute equaliser against Tottenham on Monday, in front of 68,000 fans at Wembley.

In terms of a New Zealander rocketing into global consciousness in one swoop, it might rank alongside Brendon McCullum's heroics on his IPL debut, Lydia Ko winning the Canadian Open as a 15-year-old, or Steven Adams featuring in 18 NBA post-season games during his rookie year.

It was Roy of the Rovers stuff, but Wood's feet remain on the ground.

"It was a great time, a great occasion to be back in the Premier League after all these years," said Wood. "It was where I wanted to be. I always had ambitions to be back there.

It's something different in my life, something I've got to look forward to, definitely."

Wood's understated manner belies a steely determination that has seen him overcome adversity during his eight years in England. It's a ruthless environment in which Wood has thrived, but the challenge at Burnley, who already have three top strikers on their books, is the biggest yet.

"I've got a fight on my hands for the future [and a] lot of hard work to achieve the ambitions and dreams I have," said Wood. "It's not going to come easy because there are great players in the Burnley team, for me to have to disrupt and kick out for me to get in.

And then [it will be hard work] for me to stay there because they are not going to lie down easily."

The arduous trip back to face the Solomons Islands isn't ideal, but Wood never considered turning down his nation. He has featured prominently in the last two World Cup cycles and has become the most important player during Anthony Hudson's tenure.

"It's very important to me," said Wood. "It's a stage [where] we are progressing to the World Cup. We want to be there. We have to do the right job to make sure we go through to the next round."

Wood said his conversation with Burnley manager Sean Dyche was straightforward, despite the timing.

"He said 'all the best and see you when you get back'," said Wood. "He's a manager that is very supportive and I am sure he will be going forward."

Wood confirmed he had no plans to return early to England, ahead of the second leg in Honiara on Tuesday, but it's likely he would play reduced minutes if the All Whites gain a significant buffer tonight.