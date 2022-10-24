Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Chris Rattue's Winners and Losers: The match that could forever change transtasman cricket

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his catch of Marcus Stoinis. Photosport

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his catch of Marcus Stoinis. Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting week.

WINNERS: Black Caps…T20 cricket

The Black Caps were off the charts, so excuse this excitable reaction.

I'm finally becoming a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport