Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his catch of Marcus Stoinis. Photosport

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting week.

WINNERS: Black Caps…T20 cricket

The Black Caps were off the charts, so excuse this excitable reaction.

I'm finally becoming a T20 cricket fan, and Saturday night's remarkable Kiwi World Cup performance in Sydney has accelerated the process.

My plunge towards the dark side has only taken almost two decades to occur.

Why trudge through years of test agony against the mighty Australians when they can be dealt to with such precision and so entertainingly in a couple of hours?

And let's face it. The cricket power brokers don't really want us anyway, saving all the best test and tour bits for Australia, India and England.

This Black Cap era has been truly sensational considering the team's performances across all forms of the game. Congratulations to everyone involved, including a cleverly pragmatic administration.

It's hard to recall a more complete New Zealand sports performance than the obliteration of Australia to open this World Cup.

The Kiwi cricketers didn't just overcome their Australian hoodoo. They might have transferred their inferiority complex to the hosts, who looked bamboozled.

That game can be THE moment when the relationship between New Zealand and Australian cricket changes forever…that's my wild and crazy prediction. The Black Caps looked so assured in a country that has been a graveyard for our national cricketers.

Devon Conway deserved his man-of-the-match rating, and there is just enough time for the late-starting import to become an all-time Kiwi sporting great. The guy is that good.

But it was opener Finn Allen who did the damage. The international rookie looked the fearsome Australian attack in the eye, calmly swung his mighty bat with precision, and they wilted. He was the bloke who set the tone.

Maybe the 23-year-old didn't understand the depths to which we have sunk against the Aussies, the degree of their hold over us.

Which is the point. Young people live in a very instant world. They've already moved on. Yesterday is history, 1975 was a prehistoric age.

They also live on a sort of borderless planet, thanks to the internet. They feel as comfortable in Australia as they do on YouTube.

And cricket is such an international mix and mingle deal for players these days, thanks to T20. Everyone is on the same footing.

Our record against Australia has been unfathomably awful, but no more (he says with fingers crossed, and out of mad hope).

These Black Caps looked so sure of themselves - Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham never looked like missing those great outfield catches.

A day later, India and Pakistan conjured up an insanely brilliant ending to their match in Melbourne suggesting this tournament is on fire.

More than 90,000 fans turned up to watch India take on Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup. Photosport

I've spent years drooling over test cricket, yet without having the time to actually watch much of late.

At the same time, I wanted to put T20 down, because it was making the extraordinary ordinary.

Those doubts still exist, yet they are also fading fast, particularly for international T20.

Life moves on. Time is precious. And maybe the brain has been rewired by the digital age. Sometimes, you just have to go with the flow. T20 skills are exceptional and worthy of analysis.

In summary, the quality of that victory in Sydney, combined with our woes against the Aussies, puts it up there with the greatest Kiwi triumphs in any sport.

This being T20, the mood could come crashing down just as fast of course.

WINNER/LOSER: Us and the Fifa women's World Cup

The draw, held in Auckland on Saturday night, seemed to deliver a great present to New Zealand for 2023.

The game's highest-profile team, the USA, have been drawn in one of the pools based in New Zealand.

Michael Burgess: The winners and losers from Saturday's big draw

BUT…they'll be playing Vietnam at Eden Park… excuse the yawns.

Then they'll play a qualifier, perhaps Portugal, in another boring mismatch at New Zealand's biggest sports ground.

Women's football, everybody, would be better served by something like the USA v England at Eden Park. Surely.

Instead of slavishly following established male sports systems, rising female sports should be more pragmatic.

There are a number of ways Fifa could have made this a better tournament by targeting fixtures without affecting the World Cup's credibility.

LOSER: Noeline Taurua and the Silver Ferns

They've just blown the Constellation Cup against the Aussies, squandering a 2-0 lead to lose the series on points differential.

No matter how the netball bosses want to slice and dice it, pre-selecting different squads for the games here and in Australia turned into a disaster.

If coach Taurua needed to tinker in the name of building a World Cup team, she should have looked at the situation after the two games here.

Captain Liz Watson and Jamie-Lee Price of Australia celebrate with the Constellation Cup. Photosport

Leaving rising star Peta Toeava out of the matches in Australia exposed this stupid selection system for what it was.

And there aren't enough strong teams in world netball to treat a series against Australia as a pre-conceived development tool.

Throwing away a winning position is not the way to build a team's world cup confidence anyway.

WINNER: A drop goal

From left field…Gloucester's Adam Hastings landed an incredible, low-flying drop goal from inside his own half to beat London Irish in an English premiership rugby game. It was measured at around 53 metres.

The goal raised questions about the longest-ever rugby drop goal, an alleged 77-metre effort by South African Gerry Brand at Twickenham in 1932. Commentators rightly questioned whether anyone could launch one of those heavy old leather footballs that far.

Scotland fly half Hastings is the son of that country's great fullback Gavin Hastings, who set a World Cup record of eight penalty goals against South Africa in 1995.

LOSER/WINNER: Chess

Young American Hans Niemann's $170m defamation lawsuit against chess legend Mangus Carlsen and others - over their cheating allegations - can only be bad for the game's image.

But since Niemann has already admitted to cheating during online games, it's hard to see how his reputation can be defamed.

A public trial would actually be fascinating. Chess hasn't had so many headlines since the Bobby Fischer-Boris Spassky Cold War duel of the 1970s.

WINNER: Elnaz Rikabi

The Iranian climber helped keep the freedom protests in her country on the boil when she competed without a head covering in South Korea.

She played down the protest element, saying her hijab fell off inadvertently.

But Rikabi kept climbing, surely knowing that she could face major repercussions from Iran's vicious regime.

Rikabi was greeted as a hero when she returned to Iran, where protestors are showing such resilience and courage.

WINNER: Golfer Lydia Ko…number one again? Kiwi golf

An emotional Ko scored her first LPGA victory in South Korea, the land of her birth. The struggle years are behind Kiwi Ko and commentators are wondering if the world number five can reclaim the top ranking she has held previously for 104 weeks.

It's a terrific time for often-underperforming New Zealand golf. Steve Alker, the world's best senior, won the first end-of-season playoff tournament in America, and Ryan Fox had another good tournament at Mallorca and is in the world's top 30.