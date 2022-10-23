USA celebrate winning their fourth World Cup title with the trophy in 2019. Photosport

USA celebrate winning their fourth World Cup title with the trophy in 2019. Photosport

With the draw for the 2023 Fifa World Cup complete, football writer Michael Burgess assesses the key questions.

1. What are the chances of the Football Ferns progressing to the knockout stages for the first time?

There is a definite opportunity, but it's still a tough road. Despite the home advantage, Norway and Switzerland will be tipped to progress from Group A, especially given New Zealand's record against European teams in major tournaments (yet to win or draw in nine matches).

It is imperative that the Ferns avoid defeat against top seeds Norway in the opening game, to boost confidence and provide a platform.

The Philippines (world No 53) will be rank outsiders but shouldn't be discounted and they will target the game against New Zealand as their best chance to get something. The outcome of the Ferns will almost certainly hinge on a positive result in their final match against Switzerland in Dunedin.

The Football Ferns and the Philippines clashed in a friendly earlier this year. Photosport

2. What does it mean to have the United States based here?

It's massive. The four-time winners are a box office bonanza, the highest profile women's team on the planet, though England are catching up.

Their presence will move the needle and fill stadiums. They enjoyed the support of 25,000 travelling fans in France four years ago, providing an amazing atmosphere at that tournament.

While New Zealand is a much longer trip, coach Vlatko Andonovski told the Herald he expected similar levels of support next year.

It will be a boon for organisers, as the defending champions will play two group games at Eden Park and one in Wellington. If they progress as expected, they will also have a quarter-final and semifinal in this country.

USA celebrate winning their fourth World Cup title with the trophy in 2019. Photosport

3. Which New Zealand host city fared best?

Wellington has hit the jackpot.

They will host the biggest game of the group stages, with a replay of the 2019 World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.

Fans in the capital will also have the best chance to see a Football Ferns victory, against the Philippines. There is the big clash between Spain (world No 6) and Japan (10), which will decide Group C, along with three intriguing Group G games, as Sweden, Italy and South Africa all face each other.

While the local organising committee will be beaming, they will also be counting on mild winter weather, as the notorious Wellington gales could detract from the spectacle, especially for teams unaccustomed to the challenge.

4. Is there a group of death?

No, but there are several that will be particularly tight. Sweden, Italy and Argentina match up well in Group G, though South Africa will struggle.

There will also be a squeeze in Group H – as Germany (world No 3), Colombia (27) and South Korea (17) vie for two spots while Group B (Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada) has the potential for close contests, along with Group D, where England (4), Denmark (18), China (15) and a playoff team (likely to be Chile or Senegal) lock horns.

5. What was the biggest disappointment?

The lack of a heavyweight Asian team playing in Auckland during the group stages.

The City of Sails has a massive Chinese, Korean and Japanese population, which would have instantly added thousands to the gate and created a brilliant spectacle.

But a quirk of the draw saw Auckland miss out. China and Korea are based in Australia for the tournament, while Japan have pool matches in Hamilton, Dunedin and Wellington, though they should feature at Eden Park in the knockout rounds.

6. Which host nation will be happier?

Australia shaded the spoils on Saturday night, with the likes of England, France, Brazil and Canada providing pedigree and profile, while China and Korea will move tickets.

But New Zealand officials have plenty of reasons to be content.

The United States are the biggest drawcard, while the Netherlands should have a vocal contingent of travelling fans, along with Japan.

Spain were favourites for the 2022 European Championships, before being upset by England in the quarter-finals, while Sweden are the Olympic silver medallists.

South Africa, Italy and Argentina will count on considerable colour and support from their resident populations, along with the Philippines.

7. What is the greatest challenge for local organisers?

As always, filling stadiums for some games.

Spain vs Zambia at Eden Park could be a challenge, along with the opening match in Dunedin between Switzerland and the Philippines.

Japan vs Costa Rica (Dunedin) will also require some proactive marketing, along with Zambia's clash with the Central American nation at Waikato Stadium.