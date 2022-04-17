Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue's winners and losers: The genius coach that could help fix Black Ferns' problems

4 minutes to read
A Black Ferns team huddle. Photo / Photosport

A Black Ferns team huddle. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the past week of sport.

WINNERS: Black Ferns

Bad results, bad karma … but out of it comes a great coach.

It will be fascinating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.