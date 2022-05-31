The All Blacks are courting disaster if they keep relying on the ageing giants, writes Chris Rattue. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are courting disaster if they keep relying on the ageing giants, writes Chris Rattue. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

WINNER: Ian Foster, if he is brave enough

'Tis the season for the amateur selectors to put in their 10 cents worth…so here's who I would drop from the All Blacks.

Brodie Retallick or Sam Whitelock.

Or to put it another way, at least leave one of these two legendary locks out of the starting XV in one of the tests against Ireland.

The All Blacks are courting disaster if they keep relying on the ageing giants, believing they will remain at the heart of the operation for next year's World Cup.

Wear and tear will have its way. If their form drops, or they are injured around World Cup time, the All Blacks MUST have a superstar replacement. Great test teams always have great locks.

And as good as he is, Scott Barrett isn't quite at that level. He's also a touch small. An alternative is desperately needed. For my money, Patrick Tuipulotu keeps falling short in tests.

The tough Ireland pack provides the perfect opponents for blooding a new lock on home soil. Super Rugby doesn't cut the mustard in test preparation.

Josh Lord has been given the selectors' surprise tick already. It was a terrific piece of selection in the first place from All Blacks coach Foster and co.

None of the pundits noticed Lord as All Black quality. But once the All Black bosses did, we could all see why. Of the new incumbents and candidates, he looks to have the most potential (although it was surprising the bulkier giant Pari Pari Parkinson was overlooked).

History won't remember this Irish series. And the era of All Black invincibility is over, which is something they can actually use to their advantage in terms of World Cup preparation.

The All Blacks record, the obsession with never losing, has actually been a millstone around the neck at times.

The All Blacks will benefit by fast-tracking the New Lock Project. The position needs an injection of energy well before next year's world tournament.

Lord has got the height and his ball skills set him apart – an area where the All Blacks must always try to gain an edge.

If not Lord then someone else - that's the real point.

It's time to settle on the next big thing, and throw him in the deep end as part of the long game.

WINNER: Steven Alker

Steven Alker after winning the Senior PGA Championship. Photo / Getty

What a story. The former journeyman is now the best senior golfer in the world, leaving Ernie Els and a lot of other greats in the shade.

He was again superb in claiming the senior PGA major title in Michigan.

Why does the senior tour suit the unheralded Kiwi so much?

There's a lot of mystery to it, and pundits have been left scratching their heads, wondering why the affable Kiwi didn't make more of an impression on the regular tours.

Maybe the PGA Tour Champions course setups suit him more, and Alker says he immediately felt more comfortable amongst the veteran players.

Maybe Alker puts more into his game than some of the big names on the tour who reached dizzying heights long ago and are more prone to resting on their laurels.

The exception of course is Bernhard Langer, who at 64 remains as dedicated and meticulous as ever.

Despite his age, Langer is still a dominant player on the senior tour. His approach was there for all to see, as he took an age over one shot – boring everyone to tears – with Alker having already won the PGA trophy.

Langer has a phenomenal record in senior golf. He's probably used to being the centre of attention.

Move over pal.

Right now, it's all about Steven Alker. His all-round game is absolutely outstanding.

LOSER: Cameron George

The Matt Lodge-Warriors controversy was a weird one, and it included CEO Cameron George claiming that owner Mark Robinson "doesn't have to answer to anyone".

To be fair, George is the meat in the sandwich, in the spat between the walkaway Aussie prop and the madcap Robinson.

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photosport

But creating the impression that it's all about Mark Robinson is a dodgy road to go down, for a sport which desperately needs to connect with the fans.

Even the biggest professional clubs in the world know it's all about playing for their fans, or at least giving the impression that it is.

This is not the first time Robinson has upset a Warriors squad. He made inadvisable public comments two years ago about Blake Green and Gerard Beale's future contract situation.

And I've always had the feeling that Robinson's unpredictable persona played a big part in Todd Payten's decision to quit the club in favour of coaching the North Queensland Cowboys.

That was an absolute disaster, with the redoubtable Payten proving his worth by making some tough moves – particularly concerning how Jason Taumalolo is used – in turning the Cowboys back into title contenders.

Whatever happened between Lodge and Robinson, the player was left with the necessary leverage to get out of his contract when he felt like it…along with a payout.

No one involved – including disloyal teammate Lodge – has emerged with any credit.

WINNER: Elaine Thompson-Herah v Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Florence Griffith Joyner's 1988 world 100m record of 10.49s was off the charts, and hasn't even been threatened.

Set at the American pre-Olympic trials, it has been tainted by rumours of performance enhancing drug use by FloJo and suggestions the wind speed may have been over the allowable limit.

Could this iconic record soon fall?

The rivalry between Jamaican flyers Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce will fuel any record attempt. Stories suggest they are no longer fast friends.

And British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (to throw yet another hyphen into this equation) says advances in track and shoe technology have also increased the chances of it being broken.

FloJo was an amazing star. But her record needs beating – it could be a fascinating chase.

WINNER: Scott Dixon

He's probably feeling like a loser, after a pit lane error blew his chance of winning a second Indy500. But really, he's always a winner. Dixon has had a truly amazing career in America.

WINNER/LOSER: Liverpool

For my money, the widely supported EPL side blew the Champions League final…all those chances yet no goals against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's team has justifiably won fame far and wide for their brilliant and fast football, YET…

Liverpool didn't score during normal time in any of their three recent finals which is poor for a team of their class, and not a great advert for football in general.

Liverpool won two trophies, thanks only to penalty shootout wins over Chelsea in the FA Cup and League Cup.