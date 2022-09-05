The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

OPINION:

WINNER: Rugby cohesion - a lost art

The All Blacks got it right, sticking with their losing team for the second test against Argentina.

I believe that erratic selections have been at the core of their problems for a number of years.

The All Blacks haven't even been able to establish a commanding No 10, while the only widely accepted certainties have been at halfback and lock if Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick were available.

Compare that to the great days, when nomadic tribesmen could have named the All Blacks side.

The clever introduction of new players is vital. It's also imperative switches (a la moving Scott Barrett to the loose forwards in 2019) are well-honed before a big World Cup game.

But establishing a core team is just as vital, and Ian Foster chose just the right time to show some courage and stick with a losing 15.

The importance of teammate familiarity and cohesion has been forgotten in such an unstructured sport.

Sam Cane's leadership and form have, quite rightly, come under intense scrutiny. But Foster backed his man, kept the team intact, and it paid massive dividends.

However, a relatively small loose forward combination is going to be a problem for Foster, particularly at World Cup time. He needs to build some options there.

Ian Foster and Sam Cane after the All Blacks' victory over Argentina. Photo / Photosport

WINNER: Bledisloe Cup, kind of

The famous old rugby contest has lost its shine thanks to the All Blacks' dominance and Australia's shabby decline.

And Australia has next to no chance of winning the upcoming series because the new two-game format in 2022 finishes with a game at Fortress Eden Park.

But there has been a perfect build-up of sorts to the opener in Melbourne on Thursday next week.

Top-tier international rugby continues its weird pattern of teams winning one week and losing the next.

As this theory goes, the All Blacks' revenge trampling of Argentina will have taken an edge off their desperation, while Australia will re-group mentally after faltering against South Africa.

Melbourne could be a pretty good battle, although Australia have a few injury problems and the All Blacks will be firm favourites.

It is hard to see anything other than a crushing All Blacks victory when the teams take to Eden Park.

And if Australia does manage a shock victory in the first game, the All Blacks' comeback mentality in the return match nine days later could make the Wallabies' chances much tougher.

WINNER: NRL boss Peter V'landys…and he's right about rugby

At least everyone knows where they stand with the NRL chairman, even if some of his moves are naturally open to question.

Australian rugby has made noises about chasing teenage Roosters league back Joseph Suaalii - a guaranteed superstar in the making.

As former Wallaby/writer Peter FitzSimons and others are quick to point out, rugby offers far grander opportunities on the world stage. And there is no denying that point.

But V'landys had the perfect retort.

"I don't think Suaalii would go to rugby because he would be bored," V'landys said.

"The ball is in play for 33 minutes a game where in rugby league it's in play for 55 minutes."

Joseph Suaalii of the Roosters in action. Photo / Getty

Still, the massive Suaalii would be an absolute sensation in rugby union - he even has the height to deal with the high ball.

But there's another downside to rugby. To get to the fabulous international stage, players have to endure the hopeless Super Rugby scene.

A code switch will still be an interesting conundrum for Suaalii to consider.

I wouldn't bet against Suaalii trying rugby at some stage if the price was right.

Australian rugby has the perfect carrot to dangle in front of him - as hosts of the 2027 World Cup.

And while rugby league can run a decent World Cup, it just doesn't cut the mustard as a global event.

WINNER: Serena Williams…and American influence

Thankfully the tennis legend notched a couple of wins, before inevitably bowing out of the US Open relatively early and heading towards retirement.

Williams will go down as one of the greatest figures in sports history, helped immeasurably by America's cultural power.

Nobody tells a story like America.

Would someone like Williams - who overcame race-related hurdles to become a world star - be exalted to the same extent had she emerged from any other country?

Answer: Not a chance.

American stories become the world's stories. We end up knowing more about Tom Brady and Williams et al. than we do about our own sports people.

There is a glamour and fascination associated with American life that the world just can't resist. And Americans embrace revealing the reality of their lives during their careers, which makes their sport all the more interesting.

WINNER: Scott McLaughlin and the Kiwi IndyCar story

It's official. McLaughlin has exceeded all expectations in the IndyCar series, and shapes as the sport's next big name.

McLaughlin's comprehensive victory at Portland has confirmed that he is going to be a title contender for years to come.

His progress has been so remarkable in just his second season that he goes into this weekend's finale with an outside shot of the series title.

This has turned into a Kiwi triumph.

It looks like an Australasian showdown at Laguna raceway in California, where Scott Dixon will try to overhaul Aussie Will Power.

The unflappable Dixon appears to be Power's biggest threat, with second equal Josef Newgarden having displayed erratic form this year.

Dixon and his Chip Ganassi team need to improve their qualifying efforts though.

Scott McLaughlin smiles after his victory at the Grand Prix of Portland. Photo / AP

LOSER: Warriors 2023 schedule…and the groans

The Warriors and fans are understandably miffed that none of the NRL clubs appears willing to concede home games next year, in compensation for the Auckland club's nomadic life during the Covid crisis.

But they need to get real.

I believe it was up to the NRL to come up with an equitable solution, not the individual clubs. Otherwise, it is time for normal service to resume.

Why should any Australian club cede advantages to the rest of the field, and maybe suffer financially, through shifting a home game to New Zealand?

Those clubs owe it to their team and fans to do the best they can in the competition.

After all, the clubs were not responsible for Covid. It wasn't their fault.

Having dealt with the NRL and Australian clubs for a long period, I learnt that it is a dog-eat-dog world in which no one gives a sucker an even break.

And I will always remember ex-Kiwi forward turned promoter Dean Lonergan saying how ruthless the sports/business world is in Sydney and Melbourne.

In many ways, that is why the NRL is such a great competition. It is an all-out battle in which everyone is scrapping for success.

Of far greater concern is the Warriors' inability to compete in the NRL.

WINNER: The Tohu Harris analysis

The outstanding Warriors forward and captain blamed "brain explosions" for another dismal NRL season.

He is so right.

A prime example came in the final game against the equally hapless Gold Coast Titans.

The Warriors were primed to give interim boss Stacey Jones a winning farewell as head coach.

Then Freddy Lussick inexplicably shoved a Titans player over at a ruck giving the visitors a momentum-changing penalty from which they overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes.

Crazy.

WINNER: Erling Haaland

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates. Photo / AP

The Norwegian striker is already on target to smash modern goal-scoring records in the English Premier League. He has struck 10 times in his first six games for Manchester City, including two hat tricks.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has the record of 32 goals for a 38-game season, while Andy Cole and Alan Shearer scored 34 each when the season was 42-games long.

They are starting to look like soft targets for Haaland.

Pundits are even wondering if he could challenge the first division record of 60 goals set by Everton's Dixie Dean in the 1920s.

If he does, it might create some kind of worldwide sensation to match that memorable year when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa chased down baseball's home run record.

Getting even close to 60 goals feels like an impossible dream, but the giant Haaland is impossible to handle at times and has the EPL's ultimate midfield creative force in Kevin de Bruyne supplying the chances.

It is a freakish combination.

WINNER: Zimbabwe cricket

Incredible one day win over Australia in Townsville. It was their first win in Australia, and they had never bowled the Aussies out in an ODI innings before.