Warriors players. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Senior Warriors players have expressed their anger, frustration and disappointment at the apparent reluctance of the NRL and rival clubs to bring extra games to this country next season.

After the Warriors were shut out of New Zealand for almost three entire seasons – making innumerable sacrifices to keep the competition going during that time – it was expected that there would be additional matches here in 2023, both to reward the club's fanbase and help relaunch the sport on this side of the Tasman.

But all the gratitude and appreciation has so far amounted to nothing.

Not a single NRL club has yet agreed to bring an extra match to New Zealand, while the governing body has seemingly done little to facilitate or drive the process.

It's been left to the Warriors to spread the gospel, taking two home games to Napier and Wellington next year along with nine matches at Mt Smart.

"I don't get it," said halfback Shaun Johnson. "How can everyone come out and say they want to repay the Warriors. Just don't come out and say anything.

"Don't put the social media videos up thanking the club for everything they've done then when push comes to shove you don't put your hand up to offer anything."

The Warriors hierarchy have been pushing the concept of more content since the start of this season, but the idea has fallen on deaf ears.

There is a financial element, with clubs banking on more revenue from games in Australia and around $300,000 is needed to underwrite relocating a match, while some teams have pointed to existing contractual obligations with domestic stadiums.

But there has also been a distinct lack of intent from the Australian clubs.

"[Just] offer something," said Johnson. "You still get a clip on the ticket. It baffles me and it's probably most sad for rugby league in New Zealand. They've starved this country of league for the last three years. It's not necessarily about us playing on this turf (Mt Smart). It's about us taking rugby league around the country."

Warriors captain Tohu Harris has endured three seasons of living away from New Zealand, since the first border closure in March 2020. The 30-year-old is generally measured during his media appearances but couldn't hide his resentment about this situation.

Tohu Harris leads the Warriors out. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"We had number of clubs and different people come in and ask us if there was anything that they could do to help the situation or repay us or whatever it was. Then you get excited and thought that there was a possibility that they could do something but at the moment, those are just words.

"It's extremely disheartening. You get feelings of anger, disappointment; a whole lot of different feelings come to the surface."

Harris admitted that it seems like the Warriors sacrifices – while appreciated at the time – had been largely forgotten.

"That's what it feels like," said Harris. "Going through those three years was extremely difficult and the longer it went, the harder it became. But you always held hope that the 2023 season would make it worth it.

"It was a way to help get that exposure back and grow the game again in New Zealand and it's an opportunity they have severely missed."

Johnson won't be part of Saturday's game against the Gold Coast Titans (5pm) due to the calf strain picked up against the Panthers last week. He was always long odds to play and Daejarn Asi will take his place, alongside Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves.

Coach Stacey Jones admitted the experience of Johnson would be missed but backed the youngsters to fill the vacuum – especially with kicking, while Harris-Tavita will be the vocal playmaking presence.

Rocco Berry (toe) and Marcelo Montoya (knee) are other late exclusions from the team named on Tuesday, with Viliami Vailea and Edward Kosi promoted.

Saturday's match will be the last Warriors game for many, including Reece Walsh, Harris-Tavita, Euan Aitken and Elieasa Katoa.

Mid-season arrival Dunamis Lui also won't continue beyond this season but didn't make the trip to Auckland, with Jones revealing the former Canberra Raider is unvaccinated, which explained his absence from the three previous Mt Smart games.

"He can't travel because of vaccination," said Jones, who added that the club was aware of Lui's stance when he signed.

"With all the travel that the team's done the last 10 weeks or so we knew we would need some backup players and he's done a really good job for us," said Jones.