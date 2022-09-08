Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Chris Rattue's watchlist: Why Bledisloe Cup is not the best pick of the sporting weekend

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Shane van Gisbergen will be hoping to give Pukekohe Raceway a fitting and Kiwi send-off. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the eight best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

8) US Open tennis – SPARK

The legends have departed, with Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal, more surprisingly, eliminated.

The women's

