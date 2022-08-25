Chris Rattue's watchlist: The intriguing start of the Joe Schmidt All Blacks era

Assistant coach Joe Schmidt and head coach Ian Foster during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

Assistant coach Joe Schmidt and head coach Ian Foster during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue rates the six best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

1. All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday 7.45pm - Sky

The beginning of the Joe Schmidt era, as the Ian Foster soap opera rolls on.

New All Black attack coach Schmidt is bound to get the credit for any improvements, while head coach Foster is still there to soak up any blame.

New Zealand Rugby has saved face and a pile of cash by retaining Foster, but it's turned him into what looks like both a lame and sitting duck.

It's way too early for major judgements on the new All Black coaching setup but that won't put us off. By late Saturday night, the armchair experts will be in full flow again after this clash in Christchurch.

Off-field dramas are dominating rugby, which is what great sport is all about.

And Argentina are a much more interesting side under combative Aussie Michael Cheika, who is never lost for a word.

There's even the intriguing aspect of seeing what former Kiwi league icon David Kidwell – who was raised in Christchurch - has achieved with the Pumas contact work and open field defence. He joins a sprinkling of league legends such as Ireland coach Andy Farrell who are having a major influence on rugby union.

2. US Open tennis, starts Tuesday 3am, Spark

Serena Williams in action. Photo / Photosport

It's all about Serena Williams at this point, although this is unlikely to be a long-running story.

At close to 41, and given recent form, the greatest women's player ever won't make a dent in this year's Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows.

Williams held on far too long for a glorious exit, her last major victory coming five years ago in Australia, another wonderful part of her story as she was pregnant at the time.

Mother time has had its say. She even came across as a bit grumpy after being totally outclassed by Emma Raducanu at her last outing in Cincinnati.

Williams can still send down a decent serve, but there's not enough juice in her legs to foot it with the best and deal with the game's subtleties.

It has been a truly amazing career, not the least for the way an African American stormed a traditionally white castle.

If only she could have at least tied Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, particularly as the Australian exhibits some very unfortunate attitudes to life.

And if Court's horrid anti-LGBTQ rants don't stick in your craw, remember that nearly half her Grand Slam titles came at the Australian Open, including when it wasn't really a major quality tournament.

Williams is the greatest, there is simply no doubt about that. (John McEnroe emphasised this point recently). Stand by for an emotional farewell, but Williams is a trendsetter with a lot of options in life and is sure to remain a very visible world star who transcends sport.

As for the Spark sports platform, its future is far less assured to my eyes. The company doesn't exactly trumpet the subscription service anymore.

3. Penrith Panthers v New Zealand Warriors, Friday 8pm - Sky

A highlight of any sporting year is the relegation battle in the English Premier League, which can actually be more fun than the title race.

We don't have an equivalent on this side of the world, so the War of the Wooden Spoon in the NRL will have to do.

And luckily for us, the Warriors are perennial contenders, although, miracle of miracles, they've never come last in the elite rugby league competition.

They'll probably escape the embarrassment again this year, and can make sure they are safe by beating the champion Penrith Panthers in the penultimate round.

The chances of this happening however are just about zero. The Warriors are far more likely to get annihilated by the Panthers in Sydney, as their $13 win odds indicate. I'd suggest trying a Lotto ticket instead.

4. New Zealand Darts Masters, Friday and Saturday 7pm - Sky

The players competing at the New Zealand Darts Masters. Photo / Photosport

A big up to darts, maybe the last sport standing in bringing world-class performers to New Zealand since speedway gave up on its brave attempt.

This year, the leading arrows include the former Welsh rugby player and world number one Gerwyn Price and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, the second greatest player the game has seen.

Look out for a Gerwyn v van Gerwen final in Hamilton.

5. Golf's Tour Championship, starting Friday 5am - Sky

The battle for the FedExCup sees world No 1 Scottie Scheffler start with a two shot advantage over Patrick Cantlay under the handicap system for the 29 players left standing.

This is supposed to be the big dance for golf, but the tournament has become a battle within a battle as the PGA tries to fend off a huge spending rival.

The winner in Atlanta will take home an incredible US$18m, although that's not so incredible since the Saudi-backed Liv mob came along.

Scheffler has made a superb charge to world star status this year, although he's ended up playing second fiddle to the far more fascinating contest between the PGA and Liv Golf.

The handicap system for the season finale sees crowd favourites Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy start six shots behind Scheffler at the East Lake golf course.

A bloke like Adam Scott - who starts 10 shots behind Scheffler - will need a lot of other players to have meltdowns to get into contention.

Look for PGA white knight McIlroy to make a big charge.

And also look for the cat and mouse games to continue next week, with Liv apparently set to announce more signings including the popular Aussie Smith.

One winner could be Kiwi Ryan Fox, if he is propelled into the Presidents Cup team.

6. Black Ferns v Wallaroos, Saturday 2.45pm - Sky

The rugby battle in Adelaide will see New Zealand gunning for a 22nd straight victory over the Australians.

Coach Wayne Smith has made changes as he builds a fast-tempo game the Ferns hope to unleash at the World Cup.

At least the Aussies – who were smashed up in Christchurch - won't have to deal with superstar halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who is rested. A small mercy, one suspects.