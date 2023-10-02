Chris Rattue runs through the best and worst from the sporting weekend.

WINNERS: The Springboks

The return from injury of Handre Pollard - a mid-tournament replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx - will probably sort out the Springboks’ goalkicking issues and he was perfect in that regard against Tonga.

Pollard has probably nailed down the No 10 spot ahead of Manie Libbok, a much better runner.

Pollard’s composure and general kicking against Tonga, in his first test for about a year, was impressive. But the Springboks’ backline attack was quite clunky.

Libbok encouraged a new dimension to South Africa’s traditionally dour World Cup strategies.

But I think Pollard’s presence will make South Africa harder to beat. The way he plays still suits their DNA and will embolden their giant forward pack(s).

South Africa's Handre Pollard kicks a conversion during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga. Photo / AP

LOSER: The Rugby World Cup

Whew. A dire weekend of uncompetitive pool matches is over. With World Rugby looking to dilute the tournament even further - by increasing the number of teams from 20 to 24 - the writing is on the wall.

The new elite tournament that starts in 2026 - to be played every second year - will quickly take over as the elite competition in the game.

WINNER: Siya Kolisi

A wonderful Springbok captain - the sight and sound of him singing in the tunnel before matches is indelible.

WINNER: The Cleary Clan…and the NRL

The Auckland-raised NRL star Nathan Cleary almost singlehandedly turned a grand final that was slipping away from the Panthers into an incredible win over Brisbane.

It might be the most memorable single grand final performance of all time. His dad Ivan’s feat of coaching a team to win three consecutive titles in the salary-cap era is just as significant.

It was a super match of ebb and flow at the Olympic stadium, which generated a stirring atmosphere.

Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, of the Panthers, hold aloft the Provan-Summons Trophy after winning the 2023 NRL Grand Final. Photo / Getty Images

LOSERS: The Warriors…and everyone else

Penrith and Brisbane were a cut above the rest in the NRL. Yes, the Warriors had a great season, finishing in the top four. But the grand final showed they have a long way to go.

The salary cap system does allow rivals to pick away at the top clubs. For instance, Panthers centre Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs) and Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins) are exiting.

But the remarkable Panthers system has already shown it can withstand such losses though.

LOSER: The EPL…and others

The spectre of the Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool officiating shocker is going to hang over the title race for the rest of the season.

And now it emerges that two of the errant VAR officials had been working a game in the United Arab Emirates just 48 hours earlier, raising claims that the mistake may have been caused in part by fatigue.

Liverpool were denied a goal by an offside decision that was outrageously wrong.

It meant a sublime piece of skill involving Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz went to waste.

They also had to deal with two red cards, one of which was very debatable.

The two VAR officials obtained permission to work in the UAE game. But the EPL may well be under pressure to allow such things, to keep their officials happy and in the EPL.

UAE’s neighbour Saudi Arabia is reportedly chasing top referees as it looks to establish an elite competition. The influence of Arab money is everywhere in top-level sport and growing. Fast.

WINNER: Club identities

AFL fans are raving about the grand final at the MCG, where Collingwood pipped Brisbane.

The game was full of father-and-son stories in a sport that has a specific draft rule encouraging the offspring of club stalwarts to pull on the same colours.

Aussie Rules enjoys a major advantage in protecting and thriving from its heritage because it is only played to a high level in Australia.

But from the club songs to parades and everything else, Aussie Rules does it so well.

WINNER: Rory McIlroy

The Irishman is at the centre of golf, and not just because he is a superb golfer. McIlroy was vocal in his opposition to the LIV tour, and now he’s the central player in a heated Ryder Cup contest.

Golf wouldn’t be the same without him. In contrast, you hardly notice the world number one Scottie Scheffler. He simply doesn’t have McIlroy’s X-factor.

Rory McIlroy, of Team Europe, speaks with caddie Patrick Cantlay, of Team United States. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.