Sport

Chris Rattue: Sport's winners and losers - Awful Black Caps display hugely disappointing

5 minutes to read
Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Kyle Jamieson react after losing the first test to Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION

Chris Rattue with his latest winners and losers from the wide world of sport.

Losers: Black Caps and the World Test Championship

The rush to glorify Bangladesh shouldn't let the Kiwi cricketers off the

