Chris Rattue: Sporting predictions for 2022's winners and losers

OPINION

From the Fifa World Cup to the fate of the Warriors, Chris Rattue predicts the sporting outcomes for the next 12 months.

Eddie Jones will talk up a storm

England may not be New Zealand's greatest rugby rivals, but they are the most bitter ones. Kiwi fans just hate losing to England.

All rugby roads lead to Twickenham this year, with the All Blacks set to play England for the first time since their coach Jones masterminded the incredible 2019 World Cup semifinal demolition job.

At this point, I'm picking an England victory. Neither team will unveil all their tricks a year out from the World Cup, but that won't stop the manipulative Jones trying to get in the All Blacks' heads. Remember that stupid spying claim trick he pulled at the World Cup.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be a fizzer

Yes, we'll all talk it up with lots of patriotic chest-beating. And the old guard, who hold the sports funding purse strings, keep the thing trundling along.

But the Commonwealth Games is a tired old warhorse which just doesn't cut the mustard anymore because a lot of the competition is second rate. And why exactly are we celebrating the colonialist Commonwealth?

It's time to pour our energy and money into something far more relevant, like rapidly rising basketball.

England wins the Rugby World Cup

The champion Black Ferns don't appear in a good place for the tournament, to be staged in Auckland and Whangarei. England have been in seven of the eight finals, even though they have played second fiddle to New Zealand over the years. Times appear to be changing. England look ominous.

England will go into the World Cup has heavy favourites. Photosport

Much loved Brazil make the FIFA World Cup final, but…

It's a long way out to make predictions in a such a packed field, but we'll have a go.

Crowd favourites Brazil can base their campaign around some fine central defenders and it gives them a great chance of winning the trophy for a sixth time, and first in 20 years.

If France find their spirit they will be dangerous, but there are hints that they aren't handling the champions tag brilliantly.

Germany, with new life in the post-Joachim Löw era, are my early hunch to win the final over Brazil. They will be ultra-determined after their 2018 tournament embarrassment.

Don't write off Qatar (even though it is very tempting to do so)

Giving the FIFA World Cup to Qatar was a dodgy business. The world is rightly sceptical about this tournament being held in what seems a soulless, limited-capacity football outpost with poor human rights attitudes.

One glimmer of hope…there weren't any great predictions for Russia in 2018, yet the tournament was a thriller.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua will be a highlight of the year

It's the heavyweight boxing showdown we all want to see. It should happen in 2022, but nothing is ever certain in boxing.

Tyson Fury after his victory over Deontay Wilder. Photo / Getty

The lines between sports reality and fantasy will become even more blurred…

Fantasy leagues, interactive stuff, even holograms…this is where sport has headed, but it's got plenty of room to go.

Private equity goes into overdrive

The money managers are always on the prowl…and they must believe there are sports bargains to be had in Covid World.

Naomi Osaka returns to Grand Slam winning ways

Which would be great for tennis, after the mental health issues which played out quite publicly as the 2021 season progressed.

Osaka is an interesting character who seems to be one of those sports people never too far away from a headline.

A new era of women's tennis is bubbling away, with other plot lines in the offing.

They include the potential rise - or maybe struggles - of shock teenage US Open winner Emma Raducanu, and the possibility of Serena Williams equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles victories.

Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Jennifer Brady in the women's singles final at the Australian Open. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko will mount a challenge to Nelly Korda

Korda is golf's great new superstar, revealing an unflappable nature in her rise to the top of golf's rankings.

But world number three Ko has slowly pieced a new A-game together - it shapes as a pivotal year for the Kiwi if she is to make a claim for the top spot again.

It's hard to see Korda - a golf veteran at the age of 23 - relinquishing the number one ranking just yet, although Korea's Jin-yong Ko is snapping at her heels. Watching how far Ko's second wind will take her is sure to be a fascinating part of the 2022 sports scene.

Rivalry of the Year: Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton

The old Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone reckoned Hamilton would walk away from the sport after his controversial last race defeat in 2021.

But that would be no way for the seven-time winner to leave F1, a record eighth title must still be calling to him, and his competitive nature will be desperate to defeat the new Dutch champ.

Max Verstappen tussles with Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo / Getty

Lots of Tom Brady retirement speculation

The greatest Super Bowl exponent is well into his 40s…yet the quarterback supremo is playing as well as ever.

Rally driving like never before will be a highlight

New Zealand is back on the world championship list, with Auckland to host the 11th round in September/October, Covid allowing.

Hopefully Kiwi Hayden Paddon, who looks set for a season of Rally2 racing overseas, will be part of it.

It is a watershed year for rally cars, with the world championship entering the hybrid car era as motorsport goes green. Even Formula One is fast-tracking towards using sustainable fuel. Petrol heads - grab your ethanol.

Devon Conway to shine

New Zealand needs a big new cricket batting star, with Ross Taylor's career on the wane. The flamboyant Conway has the goods and some ideal early opportunities with high profile tests against South Africa and England, and ODIs against the Aussies.

It is Conway's time, and he may start the year against Bangladesh in the glamour number three batting position due to Kane Williamson's injury.

Black Cap Devon Conway produced a stellar double century on debut. Photo / AP

A tough home ODI World Cup for the White Ferns…

New Zealand won the tournament it hosted in 2000, so you could say the form book is very good. But the current predictions aren't so promising.

Crusaders will be Super Rugby champions yet again

The arrival of Argentinian loose forward Pablo Matero is a crucial factor.

Moana Pasifika to face tough times

I fear for the new Super Rugby team, with a thrown-together squad and new coaching combo leaping into a pool full of well-established opponents.

The Warriors will finish near the foot of the NRL table

More a lament than a prediction…

Rather than having bold hopes any more, it's time for their fans to good-naturedly embrace the club for being what it is.

Put it this way: When an old New York Jets football fan passed away last year, his family placed an obituary suggesting he had taken his last breath rather than watch another Jets game. That's the sort of humour I'm talking about.