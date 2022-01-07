Chris Cairns column: The Black Caps issues that need addressing

Blackcaps captain Tom Latham (R with team mate Ross Taylor walk from the field after their loss during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and NZ. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In his second in a series of columns for NZME over the summer, New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns looks at where the Black Caps went wrong against Bangladesh.

OPINION:

The Black Caps are lucky the post-mortem from Bangladesh's first test victory in Mt Maunganui has little time to fester with the second test about to start in Christchurch.

First and foremost, congratulations to the tourists.

One can only play as well as the opponent allows and the determination of their batters and bowlers belied any prior form heading into the series. A win against the world champions must surely rank as their finest moment since gaining test status in 2000.

Bravo, Bangladesh.

How much can be read into New Zealand's performance? I can't imagine there will be panic internally, but some issues shimmering beneath the surface need addressing at Hagley Oval.

The failure to convert an excellent base on the second day at Bay Oval was essentially where the match was lost. A benign pitch required a 400-plus first innings to control the game but New Zealand surrendered rather meekly, which has not been their style of late. Bangladesh set about replying with an iron door mentality, probably with a draw in mind to start, but building steadily towards what would eventually turn into a famous victory.

The hosts' bowling unit toiled hard on an unresponsive pitch, albeit with little luck. Trent Boult and Neil Wagner appeared their normal selves, but Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson seemed off the mark.

Southee is a world-class swing bowler and fervent performer in the sub-continent. The pitch at the Mt Maunganui resembled more Delhi than Dunedin, so I expected more. He will not be happy with his contribution, particularly two wickets for 114 runs from 38 overs in the first innings. I expect a significant upswing.

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain (R celebrates bowling Blackcaps Ross Taylor (L) with team mate Najmul Hossain Shanto during play on day five. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In contrast, Jamieson is early into his test career and has been outstanding to date. A lack of wickets against Bangladesh – two for 90 - will be unfamiliar territory. I felt his timing was out at the point of delivery and this caused him to push the ball, especially to the left-handers. He also seemed to overstride in his run-up. That meant he did not hold his left side upright long enough in the delivery stride to maximise the tremendous height he possesses when powering over his front leg. This is a minor thing to tweak and his rhythm could quickly return at Hagley Oval.

Tom Blundell's lack of runs - 11 across both innings - in his pivotal middle order role and Tom Latham's battle juggling captaincy and performance are other concerns.

For Blundell, the leash is long. The selectors need to invest in him to perform the difficult dual responsibilities of wicketkeeping and batting, but runs in Christchurch will settle both his and the selectors' nerves.

Latham appears to be grappling as the centerpiece of the team in the absence of Kane Williamson. The Lathams are a proud Kiwi and Canterbury sporting family. His Dad Rod was a Black Cap who I played with, as well as a provincial rugby representative. Tom would do well to trust himself and his obvious talent and pedigree to lead this team as his own, particularly at home.