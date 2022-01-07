Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Chris Cairns column: The Black Caps issues that need addressing

3 minutes to read
Blackcaps captain Tom Latham (R with team mate Ross Taylor walk from the field after their loss during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and NZ. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Blackcaps captain Tom Latham (R with team mate Ross Taylor walk from the field after their loss during play on day five of the first cricket test between Bangladesh and NZ. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

In his second in a series of columns for NZME over the summer, New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns looks at where the Black Caps went wrong against Bangladesh.

OPINION:

The Black Caps are lucky

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.