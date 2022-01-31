Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Chris Cairns column: My plan to close the gap between Black Caps and Australia

3 minutes to read
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the T20 World Cup final last year. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the T20 World Cup final last year. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Covid-driven postponement of New Zealand's one-day international series with Australia was unfortunate for the Black Caps' players, coaching staff and selectors.

The fixtures would have been a fantastic opportunity to trial new players

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.