Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Australia captain Aaron Finch ahead of the T20 World Cup final last year. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The Covid-driven postponement of New Zealand's one-day international series with Australia was unfortunate for the Black Caps' players, coaching staff and selectors.

The fixtures would have been a fantastic opportunity to trial new players in the world's toughest cricketing environment to see who was ready at international level.

Deep down, I don't think the boardroom of Cricket Australia would be too disappointed the tour has been delayed. An understrength New Zealand team may have been a hard sell to Australian fans. Best to wait until both sides are at full strength to commence battle; so it's a good decision.

On that note though, it would be great to see more regular transtasman competition.

The completion of the Big Bash League on Friday makes me think it's worth looking at what New Zealand's future could be in the southern hemisphere's premier Twenty20 tournament. I reckon plenty of people would welcome the presence of a New Zealand team or two; no different to the Warriors in the NRL. This would not be an overnight move, and much consideration must be given to the functionality of such a proposal.

Some will argue New Zealand already has a T20 tournament, courtesy of the Super Smash, and the Black Caps making the final of the World Cup last year means we're doing just fine, thank you.

But there's a bigger picture.

The Perth Scorchers pose with the BBL trophy. Photo / Getty

I find it intriguing New Zealanders in Australia play with an overseas designation for a Big Bash team. Given New Zealanders can generally cross the Tasman to work with and alongside Australians in any form of employment, why can't cricketers ply their trade in a similar fashion? Surely the law of labour trumps the law of cricket? This restraint of trade has yet to face a legal challenge by any New Zealand player. Why couldn't those good enough to play in the Big Bash simply do so, like Kiwi league players in the NRL?

The cream of New Zealand talent playing in the Big Bash - obviously when not on national duty - would raise the quality of the tournament. They would only be taking the place of the weakest Australians.

What about the Super Smash, I hear you say?

We can't just discard this, and I agree. I would play the T20 format through the school break at holiday destinations only. Take the game to the public at venues like Alexandra, Nelson, Kaikoura, Levin, Napier, Gisborne, Whangarei and the Coromandel. Effort would need to go into making playing surfaces acceptable, but this league would become an important feeder to the Big Bash as a way for players to show their capability and worth.

A team from New Zealand in the Big Bash could be three to five years away, but the first step is to allow players unlimited access into Australia.

Both countries will benefit from this long term. Commercially the move would open up a new market for Australia and, in return, New Zealand gets a permanent seat at the Big Bash table.