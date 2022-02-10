Chris Cairns column: How the Kane Williamson injury saga will play out

Kane Williamson of New Zealand reacts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION:

Kane Williamson is entering his prime years as a batter at 31 years old.

I wonder how good - or perhaps more accurately how great - he will end up.

When he retires, I cannot see his record getting surpassed by another Black Cap for a significant period.

In addition, how will he rank among his international peers?

I think such rare talent means he'll be among the greatest to have graced the game.

However, any sporting career has constant, sometimes uncomfortable companions sitting alongside like confidence and doubt as part of your thought processes, mixed with travel and injury on the physical spectrum.

Right now, Williamson is dealing with a niggling left elbow tendon injury. The next few months look key in determining how far his career progresses.

From the outside, it appears a management programme has been undertaken over the last 12 months to deal with the issue.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead, who is neither a surgeon nor a physiotherapist, is often heard espousing the line: "We're told this type of tendon injury can often heal itself and be gone within 12-18 months".

The medical team will have presented that synopsis to Stead, but I'm sure he and Williamson are tired of talking about the situation. Is the best course of action the status quo with managed rest, or is it surgery? I expect this to come to a head mid-year after the Indian Premier League.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand looks on before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Getty Images.

In the short term, it is bitterly disappointing Williamson will miss the South African test series. This is the weakest Proteas' batting line-up to visit New Zealand and the captain's runs might have been the difference between two sides who should be evenly matched with the ball. Missing this series affords him more rest but, given the cancelled Australian tour, a sole Twenty20 match against the Netherlands could be the sum of Williamson's participation in the 2021-22 home summer.

The IPL starts on April 2 and runs until June 3. Coincidentally, New Zealand's first test against England is scheduled to start on June 2 at Lord's...

Williamson's franchise the Sunrisers Hyderabad appear anxious about his injury status, given they've paid $2.7 million for his services. The left elbow tendon tear has presented so many unknowns it will be causing many people, let alone Williamson, sleepless nights.

So how does this play out?

Williamson must play the IPL and see how his elbow responds.

If he comes through it with no pain, fantastic; but I don't think that will happen. I believe the problem will recur, so surgery looks the only option and should be undertaken straight away. That would mean missing the England test tour, but see him fit for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting October 22. New Zealand has a realistic chance of lifting that trophy and the presence of a rejuvenated, injury-free Williamson is not only pivotal for that tournament, but also for any Black Caps success over the next few years.