BYC Podcast: Is this the worst summer of cricket ever?

The closest Kane Williamson will get to don the test whites in New Zealand this summer. Photosport

The closest Kane Williamson will get to don the test whites in New Zealand this summer. Photosport

This week on the BYC Podcast, Jason Hoyte joins Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford to preview the upcoming New Zealand-South Africa series and the new selection recipients for the Black Caps.

Plus, they chat about all of the latest New Zealand domestic cricket news, the Australian coaching woes and all of your favourite award-winning segments such as "News or Ruse", "Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner" and "Listener Correspondence" return for another week!

Plus, Wellington Firebirds skipper Michael Bracewell joins the show!