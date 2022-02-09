Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

BYC Podcast: Is this the worst summer of cricket ever?

Quick Read
The closest Kane Williamson will get to don the test whites in New Zealand this summer. Photosport

The closest Kane Williamson will get to don the test whites in New Zealand this summer. Photosport

NZ Herald

This week on the BYC Podcast, Jason Hoyte joins Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford to preview the upcoming New Zealand-South Africa series and the new selection recipients for the Black Caps.

Plus, they chat about all of the latest New Zealand domestic cricket news, the Australian coaching woes and all of your favourite award-winning segments such as "News or Ruse", "Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner" and "Listener Correspondence" return for another week!

Plus, Wellington Firebirds skipper Michael Bracewell joins the show!