“Mum (Grace Harrison) started owning greyhounds, and she became part of the Three Sisters Syndicate with my aunts, Hayley Mullane and Sophia Yetton.

“I was going to the track when Cristiane Cyborg was racing, and I started handling greyhounds on the track when I was 14,” said Watson.

Training the winner of the first race Watson lined a greyhound up in, was an outstanding achievement.

“It two years ago, when I was 18, when I started training myself. I was so excited when Teeing Off won the first race I lined a greyhound up in. That was a very special moment for me,” enthused Watson.

Further training successes followed with Bailiff Bailey, Eye Spy Lillie and Adobe Slice.

A recent family move to Waingaro saw Harrison and Mullane setting up adjoining properties with Mullane looking after the racing team, while Harrison set up the rehabilitation kennels, and Watson alternates between both.

Watson’s dedication to her various roles saw her step up to the next level by remotely studying.

“I was able to enroll with Unitec to remotely do a Certificate in Animal Management – Canine Behaviour and Training course, which I’m really excited about and enjoy doing.

“Aside from doing the certificate course, I run puppy classes in Te Awamutu, and doing rehabilitation work means I’ve put my training to the side at the moment, as my passion is currently on the rehabilitation and rehoming aspects, which I really enjoy doing. I definitely want to go back to training later on,” she explained.

She is also very active on social media channels, running the popular Track Insights NZ stream.

“I’m doing a lot of networking on social media. I believe that positive posts help to overcome negative issues, and I would like to do more in that area,” said Watson.

“Hayley (Mullane) has been the biggest influence on me, while Mum has always been fully supportive. It is so awesome to be involved with family members,” enthused Watson.

Hayley Mullane informs says Chloe is an integral part of the family greyhound operation.

“Chloe has always been passionate about greyhounds. She had her own kennels when were training at Clevedon; however, when we moved to Waingaro, she became more involved with behavioural patterns.

“She is an integral part of our family network. Chloe is always there for us, helping in all areas, doing everything on a voluntary basis. Hopefully she can carry on with it.

“Greyhound racing is an industry which had to change, and it’s the young ones like Chloe who are the new future. She is so dedicated, a really good soul – I’m so proud of her, especially in the manner that she passionately addresses the welfare of greyhounds, as she helps the dogs into the next stage of their lives.”

Let’s leave the last words to Watson.

“It is awesome for the young people and it is so uplifting to be acknowledged for our work in areas like rehabilitation of greyhounds, which I consider to be a really important programme”.



