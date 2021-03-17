Canterbury trainer facing horse doping charges

Jesse Alford. Photo / Harness Racing NZ

Canterbury harness racing trainer Jesse Alford who was allegedly caught injecting a substance into two horses is now facing racing industry charges.

Racing Integrity Unit general manager Mike Godber told The Star on Wednesday Alford is facing two counts of administering a prohibited substance on race day and attempting to administer a prohibited substance on race day.

He will appear before a Judicial Control Authority hearing at a later date.

RIU investigators raided Alford's stables at Woodend Beach last month.

Syringes and other equipment used for tubing horses was taken away by the investigators.

Tubing is where a rubber or plastic tube is inserted through a horse's nose into its oesophagus, where substances are then administered, usually to enhance its performance.

Alford's three horses which were scheduled to race at Addington the day his stables were raided were withdrawn by harness racing officials.

- starnews.co.nz