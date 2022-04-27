Lisa Carrington after winning the women's K1 500m Canoe World Championship Qualification Race 3 at Lake Karapiro in Waikato. Photosport

Olympic great Dame Lisa Carrington has booked her place in the K1 500m boat at the Canoe Racing World Championships after beating reigning world champion Aimee Fisher square off in the third and final race.

Carrington started strong and held on for the victory after losing the opening encounter on Saturday before coming back to win race two on Sunday.

"Pipped just again seems to be the theme of the story. But she was spectacular," Fisher said after the race.

"We were out on the start line and we had a little moment out there, basically just do your thing. It just makes us both faster. It's all good. I'll be back."

Fisher said they both brought the best out of each other across the three race series.

"It's such a privilege to be part of a contest this intense. I can't even describe how I felt before the race and all the nerves and sleepless nights. She's brought out the best in me. I think we bring the best out of each other out there and it's a pretty epic battle. That series will be some of the best racing of the decade. We'll see what happens over the next couple of years."

Unlike the World Championships, the Olympic Games allows each country to have two entrants in the K1 500m, so New Zealand would be well placed with the talent in the country.

Fisher, who withdrew herself from consideration for the Tokyo Games following a stand-off with Canoe Racing NZ over athlete welfare, is yet to confirm her plans moving forward but indicated to Newstalk ZB's Richard Wain at the weekend that a spot at the Olympics was on her radar.

"There's been quite a few conversations between her and the sport in terms of what it might look like going forward but both of them are really just trying to get themselves sorted for the K1 and perform as high as they can in the K1," Carrington's coach Gordon Walker said of Fisher.