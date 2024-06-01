Ryan Fox will head into the weekend's play with a share of the lead. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has carded a six-under 64 to hold the lead with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre after two rounds at the Canada Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club at 10-under.

Seven birdies and just one bogey sent Fox five places up the leaderboard and into his first PGA Tour lead after 36 holes. His previous best was tied sixth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year.

The Kiwi said after his round that everything just seemed to click out on the course.

“I drove it great, I hit may irons really good, and had a few more putts drop today.

“It could have been really silly, but I still had a lot of good putts. If you would have given me 64 to start the day I certainly would have taken [it].”

This year has been a tough one for the world number 63 but since his tied 38th finish at the Masters, he said he feels he has turned a corner.

“The Masters was the first week I kind of felt like I had some control again. Took a while to kind of put the scores together, but [I’ve] certainly been feeling a lot better about my golf game since then.”

Fox and MacIntyre are two shots ahead of the chasing pack, which includes Joel Dahmen, whose bogey-free round of 65 shot him up the leaderboard at eight-under.

If Fox were to win the Canada Open he would be the 17th player to make the event their first PGA Tour victory and the first since Nathan Green in 2009.



