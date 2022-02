Justin Langer. Photo / Getty Images

This week on the BYC Podcast, Jason Hoyte joins Dylan Cleaver and Paul Stuart Ford to discuss all of the latest world news in cricket, from Covid-19 cancellations to IPL slave auctions and Justin Langer, this episode has it all.

Award-winning features 'News or Ruse' and 'Paul Ford's Violence Corner' return as well as an all-time yarn from 'Fish N' chips From Whitby'.