Can the Black Caps win a test series against South Africa for the first time despite missing Kane Williamson? Photosport

Former Hauraki and ACC Head G Lane joins Paul Stuart Ford and Dylan Cleaver for another week of the BYC Podcast.

This episode features a preview of the upcoming South Africa and Black Caps test series and G Lane gives insight into his experiences as a ground announcer against South Africa.

Plus, the IPL slave auction is discussed and your favourite segments "News or Ruse", "Paul Ford's Violence Corner" and "Fish N' Chips From Whitby" return!