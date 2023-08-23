BYC podcast: What does the Black Caps loss to the UAE actually mean?

There were no images available from the UAE series but these two played. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

After a short rain delay, the lads are back and fired up! In this episode, AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE as the Black Caps lose a game to the UAE, where are the youth players in the NZ A tour to Australia, and what’s with players unretiring nowadays?

Plus, all your favourite segments ‘New Or Ruse’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence of the Week’.

