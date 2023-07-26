BYC podcast: What does Baz Ball have left in the final test?

England coach Brendon McCullum. Photo / Getty

Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast the BYC.

In this episode, Manchester’s weather stole the headlines in the 4th Test, Hoytey J proves to everyone, when it comes to cricket he’s a purist and is Cameron Green a batter that bowls or a bowler that bats?

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?