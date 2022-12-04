BYC Podcast: Tom Latham reviews the Indian Series

Tom Latham is congratulated by India coach VVS Laxman after his stunning century. Photo / photosport.nz

Tom Latham is congratulated by India coach VVS Laxman after his stunning century. Photo / photosport.nz

Paul Ford & Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

In the episode, the guys are joined by special guest Tom Latham as they re-cap the Black Caps Series vs India, are physically ill at the thought of Smith and Marnus getting tons for Aussie, and discuss how ‘Baz Ball’ is making Test cricket exciting.

Plus, ‘News Or Ruse’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90′s’ and ‘Cricket Violence Corner’

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?