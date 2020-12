The BYC podcast.

In this episode of the BYC Podcast, the guys talk to comedian Brendhan Lovegrove about his love of cricket, having Dermot Reeve as his babysitter and what it was like opening the batting with the one and only Jason Hoyte in high school.

The guys also go over some of the correspondence they have been receiving and answer the question of who would win between the 2015 World Cup Black Caps and the 2019 World Cup Black Caps?