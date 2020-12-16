Woman injured after ute rolls near Clinton, Otago

Emergency services were called to the crash about 7.35am. Photo / Supplied

A woman has been flown to hospital after her ute rolled near Clinton in South Otago.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called at 7.35am today to reports of a vehicle having rolled at the intersection of Hillfoot Rd and The Cap Rd.

The 18-year-old driver was the only person in the silver Hilux and no other vehicles were involved.

The woman's older sister went to the scene and told the ODT the driver had injured her hand and was pretty shaky, but otherwise OK.

She has been flown to hospital by helicopter as a precaution.