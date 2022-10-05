BYC podcast: Is the Mankad good for cricket?

England's Charlie Dean (L) was brought to tears by the dismissal. Photo / Getty

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of New Zealand's number one cricket podcast the BYC Podcast.

In this episode, the guys discuss their excitement for the Tri-Series starting this week for the Black Caps, the White Ferns close series in the Windies and Justin Paul calls in to discuss his appearance in the new segment 'Obscure Players of the 90's'!

Plus, 'New Or Ruse', 'Cricket Violence Corner' and the 'Toppa Correspondence Of The Week'.

