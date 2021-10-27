BYC Podcast: Is it already over for the Black Caps?

Pakistan players celebrate as captain Kane Williamson walks off the ground after he slipped and was run out. Photo / Photosport

With just one match gone in the Twenty20 World Cup, the Black Caps are already facing a must-win situation, which incidentally is how the BYC approach each episode of this award-winning podcast.

Alongside Jason Hoyte is co-hosts Paul Ford and Dylan Cleaver.

In this episode, the guys discuss the opening T20 World Cup fixtures, including the Black Caps' first-up loss against Pakistan. New Zealand didn't play awfully this morning, but the five-wicket loss to Pakistan has them standing at the bottom of a fairly large mountain.

Do they need a psychotic/manic opening batsman in the vein of Mark Greatbatch and does Devon Conway need to be moved up the order? Also, how big is the loss of paceman Lockie Ferguson on their chances and who is the best pick to replace him?

The panel also discuss all of the latest news in Dubai including Quinton de Kock pulling out of the match against the West Indies for "personal reasons".

Plus, Dylan is back with his "Bat of the Month" and Jase reads out some fan correspondence.