Laurel Hubbard made history in Tokyo. Photo / Getty

Boris Johnson has come out strongly over the question of transgender women competing in female sporting events.

The British Prime Minister says they should not, conceding his view may be "controversial".

"I also happen to think that women should have spaces - whether it's in hospitals, prison or changing rooms - which are dedicated to women. That's as far as my thinking has developed on this issue.

"If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out. It doesn't mean I'm not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition and it's vital we give people the maximum love and support in making those decisions.

Kiwi Laurel Hubbard made history in Tokyo last year, becoming the first openly transgender individual athlete to compete at the Olympics.

The issue of transgender athletes in the UK, has recently focused on the case of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.

Zach Bridges riding in 2018, now identifies as Emily Bridges. Photo / Getty

She was recently ruled ineligible to compete in her first elite women's race by cycling's world governing body.

Bridges was blocked from a potential showdown with Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny at last week's National Omnium Championships while the UCI convened an expert panel to review whether she met its eligibility rules.

That could take up to six weeks, leaving Bridges facing missing a deadline to be considered for selection for the Commonwealth Games.

Bridges released a statement on Friday in which she called for answers from the UCI and said that she had been "relentlessly harassed and demonised" by people with an agenda.

- With the Telegraph