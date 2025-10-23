“The WBO have already ordered that Usyk has to fight the winner. It’s a big carrot. You wouldn’t just be fighting Usyk for the WBO belt, you’d be fighting for four belts and a chance at one of the modern day greats of boxing. And who knows in boxing, you’ve got a chance of dethroning him.”

Influential Goldstar promoter Spencer Brown, one of the most connected figures in heavyweight boxing, went further than Warren to definitively state Usyk awaits the victor.

“If Joe wins this, he fights Usyk next. I’ll stake my reputation on it,” Brown said. “Unless something dramatic happens, that is his next fight.

“I’ve been involved with Tyson Fury in many Usyk fights and the carnival comes to town. When you do fight Usyk it’s a big thing.

“We see this as a stepping stone to Usyk. This is where Joe takes another step up. Joe Parker by stoppage in the ninth or 10th round. If Joe is in the form I think he is, it could go earlier.”

After enduring previous frustrations attempting to secure a shot at Usyk, Parker’s long-time manager, David Higgins, revealed recent, promising discussions have opened the door.

“I have to admit I was a little bit cynical about Usyk’s motives a while back but I was involved in a couple of phone calls that were quite encouraging the other week which suggests Usyk does value the unified position,” Higgins said.

“I’m increasingly confident the winner of this fight will get a shot at the undisputed heavyweight world title, which is a very exciting eliminator situation.”

Nothing is ever guaranteed in the murky world of big time boxing promotions but with Usyk seemingly within reach, a crack at the undisputed heavyweight crown rests in Parker’s gloves.

Who better to assess Parker’s ability to secure that dream than his trainer, Andy Lee.

“It’s been his best preparation,” Lee said. “He’s come into the fight with no injuries which is a bonus. Half the time these fighters are hiding injuries but he’s in good shape and fresh.

“Joe just needs to be himself, continue what he’s been doing these last few fights. He’s faster now. And he’s punching with a lot of power.”

Riding a six-fight win streak that includes victories against vaunted punchers Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole, positioned Parker as the world’s second-best heavyweight behind Usyk.

But he must now dispatch Wardley – and avoid his devastating right hand – to cement that status.

To the victor, the spoils, while the loser will retreat to the pack.

Wardley presents a risky proposition, particularly with the stakes so high, but Parker is no stranger to these make-or-break fights.

“Joe has proven time and again he’ll fight anybody. We’ve been petitioning to fight Usyk but there’s been no engagement yet. In the meantime, he’s been offered several fights and he said yes to them all but the other guys didn’t take it. Then he was offered a fight with Wardley and, again, he’s taken it,” Lee said.

“In his mind, he’s ready to fight for a world title but when you step in the ring to fight for a world title it will be a huge benefit to Joe if he’s been active and fought recently. This fight is very important.

“He has to win it. If he doesn’t win it, the dream is over. But it’s as good a preparation as he can get because it’s activity, it’s a new camp, it’s another experience that will give him sharpness.

“Beating Wardley strengthens Joe’s case. It can’t do any harm. He’s probably done enough to earn the Usyk fight already but another good win and Joe is the top contender in the world.”

At the risk of putting the cart before the horse, negotiations for the winner of this fight to challenge Usyk will begin immediately after a hand is raised.

The respective camps will have 30 days to reach an agreement. If that cannot be achieved, the undisputed fight will go to a purse bid to determine the location and prize money split.

Confidence emanating from team Parker stems from the drastic shifts he’s made since linking with Lee and strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart almost five years ago, the benefits of which are increasingly obvious in his physical transformation and vastly enhanced ring craft.

“Joe has changed his career, changed his life and his approach,” Lee said. “He went through a patch where he wasn’t as dedicated as he should have been. He wasn’t as focused as he should have been, and it showed in the results.

“You’ve seen in his last four or five fights the results speak for themselves. He’s an athlete now. He knows he’s only got a few years left so he’s making the most of it.”

Lee respects Wardley’s threat and is, therefore, less bullish in his prediction than others with close ties to the camp but there’s no doubt in his mind Parker will seize the most important stage of his career.

“I see it being a bit of a battle. Wardley is as tough as they come. But Joe is the more quality boxer so that experience will show.”

Parker must prove his pedigree once again. Achieve that, and Usyk surely, finally, awaits.

How to watch in New Zealand

Parker v Wardley, live only on DAZN for $49.99 this Sunday from 6.30am. Main event expected 10.30am*. Subject to change.

The Herald will be providing live updates from 8am.