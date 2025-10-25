Joseph Parker meets Fabio Wardley at London’s O2 Arena this morning. Ring walks are expected around 10am.

Load more

Tale of the tape

Joseph Parker

Record: 36-3 (24 KOs)

Age: 33

Height: 6 foot 4 (193cm)

Reach: 193cm

Stance: Orthodox

Fabio Wardley

Record: 19-0-1 (18 KOs)

Age: 30

Height: 6 foot 5 (196cm)

Reach: 198cm

Stance: Orthodox

Who is Fabio Wardley?

The 30-year-old Brit has an impressive professional record having yet to lose in 20 fights. Most recently, he knocked out Aussie Justis Huni to claim the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title - a fight that was originally set to be against American veteran Jarrell Miller before he withdrew.

Huni was on top on the scorecards against Wardley before the Brit knocked him out in the 10th round.

“He’s one of the nicest guys you could meet in boxing – as is Joe Parker, by the way. They’re both lovely fellas,” promoter Frank Warren said.

“But Fabio, you’ve got to take your hat off to him. No amateur background, gone out there and done it the hard way and beaten good fighters. He’s as tough as old boots. He’s a fighting man. Nothing fazes him, and he really does believe he’s going to win this fight. He believes in himself.”

What time is the Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley fight?

The bout is expected to get under way at 10am on Sunday at London’s 02 Arena.

What’s on the line for the winner?

The winner will walk away with the WBO interim heavyweight title and WBA interim heavyweight title, and is expected to be at the front of the queue of heavyweights wanting a shot at undisputed champion Oleksander Usyk.

TAB odds

Fight result: Parker $1.30, Wardley $3.75 and draw $19

Parker points or decision: $3

Parker KO/TKO: $2

Wardley points or decision: $12

Wardley KO/TKO: $5

How to watch in New Zealand

Parker v Wardley, live only on DAZN for $49.99 this Sunday from 6.30am. Main event expected 10.00am*. Subject to change.

The Herald will be providing live updates from 8am.