Parker then had to watch Dubois gain a rematch, and be duly dismissed for a second occasion, by heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk in July.

Parker jumped in the ring after Usyk’s fifth-round knockout at Wembley to challenge the Ukrainian to a showdown for his four belts. And yet despite the WBO mandating Usyk to face Parker, there was never any sense that fight would transpire.

Since flooring Bakole in his sixth straight win, Parker has pushed promoters Queensberry for a swift return to the ring but the 19-0-1 Wardley is the only opponent willing to accept the risk and reward scenario.

“They offered me [Derek] Chisora but he wanted to fight for the championship of the world. There was David Allen but they said it was a mismatch,” Parker said. “I said yes to all of them but it didn’t work out. This is the only fight they offered that stuck. It was this or Daniel Dubois at the end of the year but I don’t want to wait for December. I want to fight now.”

The frustrations of being shafted, forced to largely sit on the shelf in his prime, fighting two rounds in the past year, could spark an overeagerness for Parker to load up and chase a knockout against Wardley that would again put the division on notice and confirm, beyond any doubt, he deserves his shot at Usyk. Such an aggressive approach could also leave him exposed to Wardley’s dangerous right hand, though.

Working with strength and conditioning coach George Lockhart in New Zealand before joining renowned trainer Andy Lee in Ireland for camp, Parker believes his power and speed have notably improved.

But his ring craft and experience are just as important for this match-up which will ensure he harnesses a level head against the heavy-handed Wardley.

The knockout may come but precise, patient, controlled execution is front of mind.

On this occasion, skills could pave the way for the biggest billing of all.

“Everyone wants a statement, for me to go out there and look sensational, but if you put that pressure on yourself things don’t really flow well,” Parker said. “I’m going to enjoy the bright lights and have fun.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. It’s all timing. I believe ring rust is a thing if you haven’t lived the life outside boxing camp. Sparring is never the same as the fight but it’s the closest thing to it. All the work we’ve done gives me confidence.

“Sitting here now I feel I’ve had the best camp, I’m in the best shape physically and mentally. It’s being patient; staying working with George in New Zealand, and then with Andy. Now we’re continuing the roll we’re on.”

Parker respects Wardley’s power but he doesn’t solely subscribe to the boxer versus puncher billing. And after defeating Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Bakole, three of the biggest punching heavyweights, in his last outings, Parker is confident of defusing a similar threat.

“I can punch as well. We have developed power lately but not losing speed and being very fit. Imagine having power and not being able to last 12 rounds. My fitness to go 12 rounds is there. I’ve got the power and speed to back it up.

“I’ve got more weapons. I’m throwing a lot more volume of punches. We’ve been working on accuracy, precision, timing.

“I’m no stranger to fighting guys with big right hands and power. Each guy is different. Fabio Wardley is younger, fresher and he has been more active.

“I know I’m going to be cautious, wary and on point for every second of every round but I’m not overly worried. If he catches me that means I’ve made the wrong move.”

The sphere of an elusive, rarefied shot at the undisputed heavyweight crown looms over this contest after Usyk’s closest adviser this week indicated he intends to fight the winner of Parker-Wardley.

Parker, though, isn’t interested in any distractions.

“I’ve heard it all before. The last time I had a fight, Usyk was next. I can’t be bothered thinking about what’s next. That will come. At this moment, I don’t really care, I just want to smash this guy.”

Eight years ago, Parker lost his only other headline act at the O2 Arena against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte when he was dropped in the second round by a headbutt and again in the ninth as he struggled to recover from that first blow. Parker put Whyte down in the final round but ran out of time to finish the job.

Whyte has long mentored Wardley, but Parker, with a completely altered team and a much more dedicated approach to his career, has no sense of bad vibes as he returns to that same stage.

“That old me is a very different fighter and a very different person. Back then, I was enjoying myself and using camp to lose weight, to get in shape. That fight with Dillian Whyte, there was a headbutt involved, there were some low blows, pushes. It was a dirty fight. Maybe I needed to be dirty back but he was better at that.”

Parker tipped the scales at 122kg, the heaviest of his career, in his last fight with Bakole but in his quest to grasp the ideal speed to power ratio, he expects to trim down to 117kg for Wardley.

It’s often said there are levels to boxing. As Wardley leaps multiple rungs, Parker seeks to reinforce that notion and cement his status as the rightful next in line for Usyk to seize his long-awaited second world title shot.

“I know I can be the best in the world. I wholeheartedly believe that. This is my opportunity to show that. If I put on the best display I can, that will show him and the world the vast difference between him and I.”

How to watch in New Zealand

Parker v Wardley, live only on DAZN for $49.99 this Sunday from 6.30am. Main event expected 10.30am*. Subject to change.

The Herald will be providing live updates from 8am.