Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing
Updated

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley: How Kiwi heavyweight plans to seize world title shot

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Rather than sit idle and wait for Usyk, Joseph Parker will square off against the 19-0-1 Fabio Wardley. Watch live on DAZN Sunday October 26. Video / DAZN
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Liam Napier in London

One might suspect, after the series of boxing politics stalled his rise to a world title shot, that Joseph Parker will seek to banish those frustrations by chasing a statement, knockout performance against Fabio Wardley in London this weekend.

With the stakes never higher in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save