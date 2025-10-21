Wardley is attempting to traverse an unconventional route from white collar boxing to world champion. He’s been on the fast track since first turning to boxing as a 20-year-old after injuries curtailed his football dreams with his hometown Ipswich academy.

“I needed that competition, something to throw myself into,” Wardley recalls in London after a full day of media duties.

“Boxing was there at that moment, that time. It was something different to get my teeth into. One day I went to the gym and I never left. That was it. I was hooked.

“The first time I went, I had a training session with the bag and pads and I asked the coach at the end if I could spar. The coaches tried to talk me out of it but I went in with an amateur champion and he pieced me up for three, four rounds, but I loved it. I was back the next day and the next. I got the bug and I’ve been on the rollercoaster ever since.”

Most elite boxers turn professional after crafting an extensive amateur pedigree. Many of the best pugilists claim Olympic medals before chasing the riches and glamour of the pro ranks.

Not Wardley. He has instead chased a steep learning curve, playing catch-up, since he first linked with trainer Robert Hodgin a decade ago.

“Especially in the early days I felt I was massively behind everyone,” the 30-year-old Wardley said. “They were speeding ahead and I didn’t know to go left or right. Slowly over time, brick by brick, I’ve found myself and pieced my style together. All my previous fights have led me into the fighter I am today.”

That fighter has forged an unbeaten pro record that boasts a 94% knockout rate.

Wardley’s pro debut in 2017 and his brutal war that ended in a split decision draw with British counterpart Frazer Clarke are two of 20 pro fights he did not finish early.

In their rematch, Wardley broke Clarke’s jaw with a punch that caved in his rival’s face in a sight that left many squeamish.

Wardley’s devastating reputation was further enhanced in his last outing when he summoned another fight-altering right hand to floor Australian Justis Huni in the ninth round.

Prior to that punch, though, Wardley was behind on all cards to leave lingering questions over his technical boxing abilities.

The prevailing theory is that Wardley, the puncher, has one avenue to victory this weekend while the skilled, fast and vastly improved Parker, the boxer, has multiple tools he could exploit.

“It’s fair. It’s a narrative I’ve built for myself in the way I’ve fought and won,” Wardley said. “It’s great taking people out but it pushes people into saying ‘that’s him’. Actually I’ve got a lot of other skills to my game but they get overshadowed because it’s usually highlight reel knockouts.

“I’ve always had innate power, torque, but a lot of it then comes with technique, training, timing and how you deliver a shot. That was a huge area coming into boxing I didn’t have and I was massively behind.

“I’ve kept the same head coach since I started but I’m a completely different fighter. As boxers, we grow, we change, we find our feet, our style and physique changes.

“Over my career, I’ve changed from me getting fighters out of there with a multitude of punches to me picking the one right shot, time, spot and cleaning them out from there. It’s been a process of learning over time.

“It’s good to have the right hand in the pocket. When it lands it will do some damage. But it’s not the be-all and end-all. I’m not running around the ring chasing him with the right hand trying to get it off all the time. We’re going to be looking to land it but it’s not going to be the first punch I throw.”

Wardley’s fast track skips third into fourth gear as he jumps the queue for a shot at Parker, the interim WBO champion, with the winner slated to challenge Usyk next year.

No one on Wardley’s resume remotely compares to Parker’s adversaries, the likes of Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

While respect is evident, and the build-up to this bout is shrouded with niceties, Wardley projects unwavering belief that he can defy his leap of faith to again end the night.

It takes a lot in the first instance to become a world champion. To taste all of that, then have a quiet middling period where he fell out of love with the sport and then pick yourself up and reestablish, reignite, yourself and go about it all over again. That deserves another level of credit.

“I’ve got a massive goal ahead of me after this fight so if you’re in front of me, I’m going to run you over.”

After witnessing Parker twice rise off the canvas to defeat Chinese powerhouse Zhang, though, Wardley understands he is likely to need more than one punch to finish this fight.

“Joe has proven in his last couple of fights and his career as a whole, he’s tough, resilient and won’t go down without a fight. And if he does, he’ll get back up and fight again.

“Knowing the punch power I have and being able to hit him and get him down, I’m banking on the fact he’s going to get back up, so it’s being calm and not trying to rush it and get too crazy and start throwing wild shots. Don’t let the occasion and the moment run away from you.”

On paper, Parker’s experience, combinations, speed and footwork should prove too much for Wardley.

But in heavyweight boxing, where one blow can change everything, Wardley’s right-hand bomb elevates the risk.

“I’ve been told ‘this is your level, this is where you’re at’ and I’ve surpassed it,” Wardley said. “There’s never been a point I’ve stopped and listened to everyone else. No one gets to tell me where I’m at. I will show you.

“With me, it could be round one or 10, but one way or another, I’ll find a way to deliver another Fabio Wardley knockout.”

How to watch in New Zealand

Parker v Wardley, live only on DAZN for $49.99 this Sunday from 6.30am. Main event expected 10.30am*. Subject to change.

The Herald will be providing live updates from 8am.