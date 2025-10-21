Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing

Who is Fabio Wardley? The British contender seeking to knock out Joseph Parker

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Rather than sit idle and wait for Usyk, Joseph Parker will square off against the 19-0-1 Fabio Wardley. Watch live on DAZN Sunday October 26. Video / DAZN
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Liam Napier in London

Joseph Parker against Fabio Wardley casts the classic boxer against puncher narrative into the bright lights of a world title eliminator.

Wardley, the young, hungry, heavy-handed British brawler, is not a household name with New Zealand sporting audiences.

Parker’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save