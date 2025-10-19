The fight is for Parker’s WBO interim and Wardley’s WBC interim titles.
Tale of the tape
Joseph Parker
Record: 36-3 (24 KOs)
Age: 33
Height: 6 foot 4 (193cm)
Reach: 193cm
Stance: Orthodox
Fabio Wardley
Record: 19-0-1 (18 KOs)
Age: 30
Height: 6 foot 5 (196cm)
Reach: 198cm
Stance: Orthodox
Who is Fabio Wardley?
The 30-year-old Brit has an impressive professional record having yet to lose in 20 fights. Most recently he knocked out Aussie Justis Huni to claim the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title - a fight that was originally set to be against American veteran Jarrell Miller before he withdrew.
Huni was on top on the scorecard against Wardley before the Brit knocked him out in the 10th round.
“He’s one of the nicest guys you could meet in boxing – as is Joe Parker, by the way. They’re both lovely fellas,” says promoter Frank Warren said.
“But Fabio, you’ve got to take your hat off to him. No amateur background, gone out there and done it the hard way and beaten good fighters. He’s as tough as old boots. He’s a fighting man. Nothing fazes him, and he really does believe he’s going to win this fight. He believes in himself.”
What time is the Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley fight?
The bout gets under way at 10am on Sunday at London’s 02 Arena.
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley fight card
- Lewis Edmondson v Ezra Taylor (Light heavyweight)
- Denzel Bentley v Endry Saavedra (Middleweight bout)
- Royston Barney-Smith v Danny Quartermaine (Super-featherweight bout)
Joseph Parker and TAB odds
Fight result: Parker $1.22, Wardley $4.50 and draw $94
Parker points or decision: $3
Parker KO/TKO: $1.83
Wardley points or decision: $13
Wardley KO/TKO: $6
How to watch in New Zealand
The card is being streamed on DAZN for $49.99 on Sunday morning.
The Herald will be providing live updates from 8am, with Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley expected to get under way around 10am.