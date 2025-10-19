Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley, heavyweight bout - All you need to know

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Fabio Wardley and Joseph Parker will fight in London on Sunday October 25. Photos / Getty and Photosport

Fabio Wardley and Joseph Parker will fight in London on Sunday October 25. Photos / Getty and Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley, London’s O2 Arena, Sunday October 26, fight time around 10am

Joseph Parker has been in a frustrating state of limbo while waiting on boxing’s governing bodies to determine whether he will get his chance to challenge Ukrainian kingpin Oleksandr Usyk for the coveted undisputed status.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save