Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

Joseph Parker is set to headline London’s O2 Arena against undefeated British prospect Fabio Wardley in October.

Parker has been in a frustrating state of limbo while waiting on boxing’s governing bodies to determine whether he will get his chance to challenge Ukrainian kingpin Oleksandr Usyk for the coveted undisputed status.

Usyk holds the IBF, WBO, WBC and IBO world titles after his last definitive knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in July improved his record to 24-0 and confirmed his pedigree as the dominant force of this generation.

Parker remains the mandatory challenger for the WBO title but Usyk has since been granted an extension in nonexistent negotiations after citing a back injury.

Rather than sit idle and wait for the WBO to strip Usyk of that title because of his reluctance to fight Parker in favour of seeking a larger payday, the Kiwi has instead accepted a lucrative offer to square off against the 19-0-1 Wardley on October 25.