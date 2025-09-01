The contract between Parker and Wardley is yet to be signed off but an official announcement from Frank Warren’s Queensberry promotions is expected in London next week.
The fight will be for Parker’s WBO interim and Wardley’s WBC interim titles.
While the big punching Wardley is a risky proposition for Parker, given his prime positioning among the elite world heavyweights, he also needs to stay active.
Parker has fought two rounds – in his eye-catching knockout of Martin Bakole earlier this year – since defeating Chinese powerhouse Zhilei Zhang in March, 2024.
Riding a six-fight winning run, Parker will be confident of continuing his form against Wardley to maintain his claims to fight Usyk or claim the vacant WBO title.
Wardley, in his last outing in June, was down on points against Australian heavyweight Justis Huni before rallying in the 10th round to land the knockout blow.
Prior to that fight Wardley battled to a split decision draw against British rival Frazer Clarke before flooring him with a devastating knockout in their rematch.
Parker boasts superior skill and experience but will need to be wary of Wardley’s one punch power, having stopped 18 of his 19 opponents.
But after countering noted power punchers Deontay Wilder, Zhang and Bakole, Parker and trainer Andy Lee will be confident of executing a similar blueprint to further enhance their push for another title shot.
