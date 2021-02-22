Boxing: Why Junior Fa's trainer Doug Viney is confident his fighter can beat Joseph Parker

"Who says I am?" says a defiant Doug Viney when asked why he isn't taking Joseph Parker lightly.

Junior Fa's trainer is confident his fighter has the goods to defeat Parker this weekend, something he's already done twice during his amateur career.

"He's still a threat but I believe in Junior and Junior's beaten him twice already," Viney says. "In my eyes, Joe Parker is still the Joe Parker when he was an amateur. He hasn't really changed."

While admitting there will be pressure on Fa in what will be his biggest fight of his career, Viney says "pressure" is nothing but a construct.

"To me if I said to you 'what does a car look like?' you'll draw a car or 'what does a house look like?'. But if I say to you 'what does pressure look like?' you wouldn't know how to draw that picture.

"Realising that's just an invisible object that you just put on yourself, you just push it to the side and just back into something more positive.

"You got the height, you've got the reach, you've beaten this guy twice. You can beat him again."

Junior Fa with trainers Eugene Bareman (left) and Doug Viney (right). Photo / Photosport

Viney says he's been impressed with Fa's training over the last few weeks and that he'll end the fight with his hands raised.

"That's what he's got to do. Just believe in himself, get fit and punch his head off.

"After watching him training in the last couple of weeks, he's on, he's ready."

Fa agrees: "I'm going to box his brain off and I'm going to school him for 12 rounds."

Joseph Parker v Junior Fa, sponsored by Stonewood Homes, is set for February 27 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

