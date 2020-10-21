Boxing: Video shows Mike Tyson's exceptional shape for a 54-year-old ahead of exhibition fight

Boxing fans are fearing for the safety of boxer Roy Jones Jr. after footage was released of Mike Tyson and the incredible shape he is in.

The two former champions are set to square off on November 28 in an exhibition match.

Tyson has gone viral in 2020 with workout videos continually posted to his and other social channels, showcasing his impressive physique for a 54-year-old. He is often working with renowned MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

Jones Jr. has surprisingly admitted he could be in danger with "death a possibility" when he meets Tyson in the ring.

Footage shared by Shannon Briggs on Instagram shows Tyson flexing his muscles in a rage, proving his hard work in the gym is clearly paying off.

Briggs captioned the video with "Look at em y'all!!! ABSOLUTE POWER!"

Comments on social media attested to Briggs' claim about the former world heavyweight champion, with one saying "he's done hibernating. Looks like old Mike is back. Be afraid."

Another said "man I think Roy is in trouble! Roy's the man, just as Tyson is, but I just can't see Roy pulling this one off."

"Mike Tyson is winning this in the first round," another affirmed.

Jones Jr. is not the only one who is worried about safety in the fight. The WBC have altered rules, changing the structure to eight rounds of two minutes.