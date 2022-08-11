Joseph Parker is set to fight Joe Joyce at Manchester Arena in late September. Photo / Photosport

If Joseph Parker beats Joe Joyce in late September, there's every chance he will have to do it again before the year is through.

After months of negotiations, the long-awaited heavyweight blockbuster was finally confirmed last week, with the pair set to meet at Manchester Arena on September 25. The top two ranked heavyweights by the WBO, the winner of the fight will claim status as the mandatory challenger to the world title.

That status is currently held by Joyce, and the British fighter's team have made moves to increase his chances of maintaining that status with the bout agreement including a one-sided rematch clause in Joyce's favour.

Speaking to the Herald, Parker's manager David Higgins confirmed the one-sided nature of the rematch clause, and labelled it as a "weak way to go into a fight."

"In a way, it's a mark of respect to Joseph Parker that they're so worried that they want that one-sided rematch," he said. "I think psychologically it's them not being 100 per cent confident. We've fought boxers twice in a row before. Look at [Derek] Chisora – Joseph fought Chisora twice in a row and beat Chisora twice in a row. That's the job to be done."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave, Parker confirmed the rematch clause in the contract, and said if it was activated the second fight between he and Joyce would likely happen in December.

"I'll have to beat him in September, beat him in December, then I'll be the mandatory challenger for the WBO and I can fight the winner of Joshua and Usyk," Parker said.

Joseph Parker was impressive in his most recent win over Derek Chisora. Photo / Photosport

One-sided rematch clauses are not uncommon in boxing, and are often implemented as a safety net for a higher-ranked fighter or champion. Anthony Joshua's team had one put in place ahead of his bout for the unified WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight championships against Oleksandr Usyk last year – a fight that Joshua lost convincingly on the judges' scorecards.

Parker has had to wait a long time to book another fight after winning a lopsided decision over Chisora last December. It was a performance that turned plenty of heads as Parker was looking back at his damaging best, showing off his power when he dropped Chisora with uppercuts as well as his movement and hand speed – an element that has long been a key to his success.

Higgins said Joyce's team were happy to negotiate without a rematch clause prior to Parker's second fight with Chisora, but changed their tune after Parker's performance.

"They saw how good Joseph looked – and he dropped Chisora with those uppercuts – and since then they're demanding a one-sided rematch clause to protect their number one position which, I think psychologically, is a weak way to go into a fight," Higgins said.

"Look at how Anthony Joshua demanded the rematch with Usyk. It's almost like you're assuming you might lose. Then Usyk destroyed him, and he will probably do that again.

"[Joyce's] side wanted that minor insurance policy, but Joseph Parker goes into the fight with it all on the line. He's putting it all on the line yet again, as he has so many times. There's no doubt he must win and, like Usyk did against Joshua, it was all on the line. This one-sided rematch stuff hurts the sport of boxing and is a weak way to go into the fight by Team Joyce."

Parker is back in camp in the UK working with Tyson Fury and Andy Lee in preparation for the bout. It will be Parker's third fight since taking on Lee as his coach.

Andy Lee has coached Joseph Parker in his last two fights. Photo / Photosport

The partnership has so far been a fruitful one, with two wins and Parker showing improvements in his performances as well as rediscovering his power without sacrificing his speed.

"Joseph is becoming quite a well-rounded heavyweight with his footwork, speed, durability, ability to go 12 rounds, his chin – he could be the whole package," Higgins said.

"I know him and Andy are working on a couple of special things for Joe Joyce."

Tale of the tape

Joseph Parker

Age: 30

Height: 193cm

Reach: 193cm

Record: 30-2 (21 KO)

Most recent result: Unanimous decision win over Derek Chisora

Joe Joyce

Age: 36

Height: 198cm

Reach: 203cm

Record: 14-0 (13 KO)

Most recent result: Rd4 KO win over Christian Hammer