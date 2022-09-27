Joseph Parker is knocked out in the 11th round of his bout against Joe Joyce in Manchester. Photosport

Joseph Parker's former manager Sir Bob Jones has called for the former heavyweight champion to end his boxing career following his 11th round knockout defeat to Joe Joyce over the weekend.

The 30-year-old Parker (30-3) suffered his first-ever defeat by KO when Joyce landed a left-handed blow to send the Kiwi-Samoan to the canvas. With the victory, Joyce becomes the interim WBO champion, putting him next in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the belt.

While defeat leaves Parker in a career crossroads as he faces a new, and longer, path to reach title contention again.

Jones, who quit as Parker's manager in 2013 after clashing with promoters Duco Events over the suitability of the heavyweight boxing prodigy's opponents early in his career, told D'Arcy Waldegrave on Newstalk ZB's Sportstalk the fight was 'a little bit humiliating'.

"I don't think anyone enjoyed watching what happened. I know it sounds wise after the event, but you'll have to take my word for it, I wasn't surprised. I thought it was a poor pick for Joseph, he shouldn't have taken it. He [Joyce] reminds me a bit of George Forman, another generation back, of just powering through people and Joseph is not a strong fighter….I didn't think he'd last frankly. I thought he lasted a hell of a lot longer than he should have. He ducked from corner to corner and it just wasn't a happy spectacle.

"Joseph has reached his optimum," Jones added.

"He shouldn't have taken that bout. He hasn't got the firepower, as we all know, to resist it. They're building up this chap [Joyce] and they wouldn't have taken on Joseph if they didn't think they couldn't beat him. So it was a little bit humiliating. I thought he lasted a lot longer than I expected him to do."

Jones added that now is the time for Parker to end his career.

"What does Joseph do now? I would like to see him retire frankly," he told SportsTalk.

"He's had a fun time. An interesting time. He should be choosing something else to do with his life."

Jones cut his ties with the Parker camp over a disagreement in the fights he was taking to build up his record including his 2013 bout against 44-year-old Francois Botha. He discredits Parker's WBO world heavyweight title, won in 2016 with a majority decision over Andy Ruiz due to the fact there are too many organisations in world boxing.

"Joseph had good skills. A nice fellow and all that sort of thing but he ain't the world champion, never has been, never will be. Not quite up to it."

Parker has a long term deal with Sky Sport UK and a rematch with Brit Dillian Whyte, who handed him his second defeat in 2018, would be an attractive prospect for the UK market over the likes bouts against fellow WBO ranked fighters Otto Wallin (24-1) of Sweden or Croatian Fillip Hrgovic (15-0).

"It's not progress," Jones said about a potential rematch with 34-year-old Whyte. "Nobody is going to take notice of that result because both of them are well and truly over as contenders. He could fight Whyte but would anyone want to watch it? I wouldn't."