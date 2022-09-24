Joe Joyce (left) knocks down Joseph Parker during their vacant WBO Interim World Heavyweight Championship contest. Photo / Getty

Joseph Parker's boxing career creeps back into the unknown after losing his WBO interim heavyweight championship bout by knock out against Joe Joyce in Manchester today.

The 30-year-old's third career defeat and first by KO leaves him in heavyweight limbo with Joyce now earning the right to be next in line against Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO world title.

The former world champion's two other defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018 were both by decision.

Britain's Joyce dominated the fight and appeared ahead on points before dropping Parker with 2.08 left in the 11th round. Parker suffered a cut eye midway through the bout which his corner couldn't stop throughout the remainder of the fight.

Joyce dropped the Kiwi with a left hand and he wasn't able to get up from the 10 second count.

It's a question of what now for Parker. Victory would have lined up another shot at the title but a defeat by such a convincing manner puts him back in middle of the heavyweight pack once again.

