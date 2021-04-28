Boxing: Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora - How the fighters fared in their last five bouts

Heavyweight Joseph Parker reveals there’s a lot more than just the title on the line in his next fight against Dereck Chisora. Video / NZ Herald

With Joseph Parker set to meet Derek Chisora in a pivotal heavyweight clash this weekend, Christopher Reive ranks each boxer's past five performances.

Joseph Parker

5. v Junior Fa - Unanimous decision win, February 2021

This was almost the exact opposite of what many are expecting of Parker's bout against Chisora. Fa fought a smart fight, using his reach well and clinching after landing a couple of shots so Parker couldn't fire back with any power. A clearly frustrated Parker struggled to adapt his game plan, but did enough to get the decision – landing considerably more power shots. A good fight for the purists, but not one the average punter will remember fondly.

4. v Alex Leapai - TKO (10) win, June 2019

This bout was one-way traffic, though many were surprised it took Parker so long to get the finish. He wasn't able to find that punch to put the fight away, with Leapai absorbing plenty of powerful shots before the referee ultimately waved the fight off in the 10th round. That did give Parker the chance to show his stamina, as his output remained high throughout the bout.

Joseph Parker has won 21 of his 28 victories by stoppage. Photo / Getty Images

3. v Shawndell Winters - TKO (5) win, February 2020

Winters spent much of his career fighting at cruiserweight, and looked like it against the big body of Parker. Parker used his size advantage to great success against Winters, happily engaging in exchanges in an entertaining, albeit messy, bout. Parker threatened to get the finish in the third, before finally ending it in the fifth.

2. v Dillian Whyte - Unanimous decision loss, July 2018

Until he earns a rematch, the bout will always be a big 'what if?' for Parker. It was a hugely competitive bout, and a second-round knockdown that could easily have been ruled as a head clash played a part in the result. This was a strong performance from Parker against the bigger body of Whyte. The Kiwi's speed and movement saw him have success throughout the contest and come home the stronger of the two.

1. v Alexander Flores - KO (3) win, December 2018

After two straight losses, this bout was a big spot for Parker against a tough rising star hoping to make that next step in the heavyweight ranks. Parker didn't give Flores the chance to use him as a stepping stone, though, dominating the fight and putting it to an early end in emphatic fashion.

Derek Chisora

5. v Senad Gashi - Unanimous decision win, April 2019

One of the duller fights of Chisora's career of late, Gashi used his movement well to stay out of the danger zone. While Chisora had struggles cutting off the ring, he was the one pressing the action and looking to engage. Chisora dived in at times and put himself in danger of a counter shot, but otherwise Gashi was happy to stay at range. Chisora won a lopsided decision in an unmemorable bout.

4. v Oleksandr Usyk - Unanimous decision loss, October 2020

Chisora gave a great account of himself in this bout, but just ran into a better boxer. Usyk happily fought on the counter, landing with volume and avoiding the vast majority of the big shots coming in the opposite direction. Chisora maintained an impressive pace throughout the fight, but Usyk's technical nous got him the nod with the judges.

Derek Chisora has developed a high-action style that makes him a favourite with fans. Photo / Getty Images

3. v Dillian Whyte - KO (11) loss, December 2018

What a fight. It didn't end well for Chisora, who was planted after a big Whyte left hook hit the mark in the penultimate round. While Chisora did have two points deducted during the bout, two of the three judges had him ahead on their scorecards when the fight ended. Chisora pushed the action and looked to land with power; such is his trademark style. He landed well to the body and forced Whyte to become a counter fighter for much of the bout.

2. v David Price - TKO (4) win, October 2019

Chisora's ability to dictate the pace in most of his bouts is a real talent and against Price he used that talent well. It was a rather frantic bout, with Chisora fighting with his usual aggression and power, unsettling Price throughout the contest. Late in the third round, Chisora clobbered Price with two heavy right hands, before sending Price to the canvas in the fourth. Price did beat the count, but his corner had seen enough and threw in the towel, resulting in a commanding victory for Chisora.

1. v Artur Szpilka - KO (2) win, July 2019

If there was ever a fight that showcased exactly how dangerous Chisora can be, this is the one. Against Szpilka, a former WBC title challenger, Chisora was at his best. He dictated the pace, closed the distance behind his jab and worked the body and head with power when in range. Defensively he was sound with good head movement, and when he hurt Szpilka, he went in for the kill and didn't miss.