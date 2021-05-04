Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: Joseph Parker reveals reason he failed to knock out stunned Derek Chisora in final round of controversial heavyweight title fight

5 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear runs down the results of a massive weekend of sport.

Cheree Kinnear runs down the results of a massive weekend of sport.

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

Joseph Parker was unable to straighten his right arm after his close points victory over Derek Chisora in Manchester, a problem which caused him to have a sleepless night and for which he will see

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.