Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: David Nyika set for fourth pro fight before turning attention to quest for third Commonwealth Games gold

3 minutes to read
David Nyika lands a body shot against Karim Maatalla. Nyika won the bout by unanimous decision. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika lands a body shot against Karim Maatalla. Nyika won the bout by unanimous decision. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

David Nyika is capitalising on the moment.

Only two months ago, the 26-year-old boxer was in the midst of a long layoff from competition, having not stepped into the ring since late 2021.

But after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.